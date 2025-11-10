How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown
It looked rocky at the start, but the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to pick up a win against the Chicago Bulls.
The Cavaliers (7-3) had a great first quarter against Chicago, but in that second quarter, everything sort of blew up. They were outscored 42-24 in the second quarter which led to them being down 72-56 at halftime. The Cavs fought back in the second half and escaped with a win.
Donovan Mitchell struggled in the first half with three points and 1-of-10 from the field. Mitchell, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter all finished with at least 20 points to secure the win. Now Cleveland sits in second place in the Eastern Conference.
Miami (6-4) is undefeated at home right now. They are about to play back-to-back games there against the Cavs. They also carry the second best offense right now, and Cleveland has struggled to make stops at times this season.
In the first of their two games, they will be without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. They will need to look for the likes of Norman Powell who leads the team in scoring to carry them in this matchup. Andrew Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez both will have their roles expanded as well.
Both teams have put up over 100 points in all of their games with Cleveland hitting 148 in a win against the Wizards, while the heat scored 144 in their best outing against the Hornets.
Cleveland is looking for a win to honor former Cavaliers player and coach Lenny Wilkens, who passed away at 88 years old last night.
Where to find the Cavaliers vs. Heat game tonight?
Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cavs vs. Heat Injury Report
Cavaliers: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is questionable.
Heat: Tyler Herro (foot/ankle) is out. Bam Adebayo (foot) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Cavaliers
- Darius Garland
- Donovan Mitchell
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Heat
- Davion Mitchell
- Norman Powell
- Pelle Larson
- Andrew Wiggins
- Kel’el Ware
Cavaliers vs. Heat predictions, odds, best bets
Odds: Cavaliers -7.5
O/U: 247.5
Cavaliers 127, Heat 123: Even in Miami's last game without Bam or Herro, they scored 136 points. This is going to be a high scoring matchup for sure. The Cavs have the advantage here if they are playing a healthy lineup for the game.
Allen and Mobley have an easy trip in the paint. Kel’el Ware is looking great for Miami, but Allen has the experience that he should be able to beat him at the basket.
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
- Wednesday, Nov. 12 @ Miami
- Thursday, Nov. 13 vs. Toronto
- Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Memphis