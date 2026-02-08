What James Harden Said After Cavaliers Win His Debut Against Kings

In what may be the biggest move of the trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers brought James Harden to his fifth team in six years.

On Saturday, Harden officially debuted with Cleveland. After a slow start, Harden settled in for a dominant fourth quarter that showed just how good Cleveland can be now.

Following the game, Harden was asked about what it was like playing with his new teammates, and it’s safe to say it was a positive first experience for the 11-time All-Star.

“I like how together they are. They’re well connected," Harden said. “They got the same mindset. They’re very unselfish. I’m just happy to be here.”

Cleveland and Chemistry

Chemistry has always been a major plus for the Cavaliers, dating back to Donovan Mitchell’s early arrival. The team has consistently been able to elevator players around, without one player taking over too much for too long.

This mindset has led the way for role players to consistently have big games in Cleveland such as Dean Wade, Sam Merrill and Ty Jerome over the past few years.

Even this year, different players have been able to take over games and the Cavaliers have done a great job of getting the most out of their bench, even when facing injury.

Merrill, Craig Porter Jr. and Jaylon Tyson are just some of the guys who have had big games throughout the season, and the team’s chemistry and system is a major reason for that.

Harden has been in systems over the past few years where the stars have a more defined role, playing with guys like Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Now in Cleveland, there are still All-Stars, but less players in that superstar tier and a much more balanced offense.

Harden's Debut

In Harden’s debut, the team nearly was defeated by the Sacramento Kings. Cleveland entered the fourth trailing by three, and Harden ended up being the hero.

He scored 23 points, 15 of which came in the fourth, and dished out eight assists. He finished third on the team in scoring, trailing Jarrett Allen (29) and Mitchell (35).

Add in 10 from Tyson and Thomas Bryant, and over five from three more players, and that kind of balance is difficult to find. When the team shipped out De’Andre Hunter and Darius Garland, there was serious fear that the team would have a hard reset in their chemistry and they got used to playing together.

While there still will be growing pains here and there, the new additions are all looking good early and the Cavaliers keep on winning.

Expect Harden to continue to morph with his team as the season progresses. If the chemistry works, Cleveland could become real contenders to come out of the East this season, and for the next few years.