Cleveland Cavaliers Desperate Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

As we inch closer to the NBA trade deadline on February 5, the most desperate teams will make their move. The trade deadline has shown that no player is safe.

With Luka Doncic being traded for Anthony Davis, the sports world was left in shock, and the Mavericks still haven’t recovered as they sit as the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference.

While on the topic of desperate teams, The Ringer has labeled Cleveland “the most desperate team heading into the deadline.”

So it leaves the question of what the Cavs will do heading into year four of the Garland, Mitchell, Allen, and Mobley experiment. Could Cleveland’s GM Mike Gansey and Koby Altman decide to move one of their stars before the deadline to try and rally the team?

Names to watch for the Cavaliers

Michael Porter Jr. is a name that’s being shopped around to teams. He’s already proven that he can play in a winning system; after winning the title with Denver in 2023, his elite shooting, efficiency, and size would be beneficial for any contender.

Jonathan Kuminga is another name floating around. He currently sits on the Golden State Warriors with a very diminished role, often going entire games without logging a single minute. Kuminga would be much cheaper than Porter with the possibility to reach a new level of play himself. We all know there are no guarantees in this sport; there’s a reason Steve Kerr sits Kuminga in these games.

Cleveland could go as far as calling up Dallas to set up blockbuster trades in back-to-back years by checking for the availability of Davis. A dominant big man that can bring the winning culture to Cleveland. Davis may have the most question marks out of everyone. The injuries that have caused him to miss time just this season are eye-popping. You don’t really know what you’re going to get if you trade for Davis.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right?

The Cavs could decide that this team just won’t make it and trade one of their superstars, Donavan Mitchell or Evan Mobley, and go all in on trying to win this season by trading for more star power.

Or they could take a different route and blow the team up and trade them away to contenders. Mobley is more than likely the most untouchable, considering how young he is and the versatility he brings to the game.

The NBA trade deadline is only a couple of weeks away and its decision time for the Cavs to do what’s best for their future.