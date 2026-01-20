Cavs star Donovan Mitchell gives shocking confession about NBA All-Star snub

Donovan Mitchell chose perspective over frustration when he learned that he would not be named an NBA All-Star starter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished sixth in All-Star voting with more than 2.3 million votes, an impressive total in a crowded Eastern Conference backcourt. Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo topped the East voting with 3.2 million votes, while Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers led all players overall with 3.4 million.

For Mitchell, the result was less about personal disappointment and more about the talent coming out of the East.

“To be honest, I kind of expected that,” Mitchell conceded.

“I mean, the guys that were named their record is better than ours. So naturally, you reward that, but I wasn't. Obviously, would love to be a starter for sure, but understand that at the end of the day, we win games, everybody gets rewarded.”

“Not gonna lie, I kinda expected that. The guys that were named, their records are better than ours. I wanted to be a starter for sure. At the end of the day, we win games and everyone gets rewarded. Winning comes first.” pic.twitter.com/ONAIIL1jKq — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) January 19, 2026

Statistically, Mitchell has more than made his case this season. He is currently averaging 29 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, numbers that place him firmly among the NBA’s leaders.

The explosive guard has also delivered numerous 40-point performances, reminding fans and voters alike of his ability to take over games and carry an offense on any given night.

However, the season has not been without its uneven stretches. Since December, Mitchell’s performances have been somewhat mixed, including a handful of tough shooting nights that contrasted with his usual offensive prowess.

That inconsistency was evident Monday night in Cleveland’s 136–104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where Mitchell struggled from the field, shooting just 5-for-18.

Even on an off night, though, Mitchell remained a focal point. He led the Cavaliers in scoring with 19 points, while also contributing four rebounds and three assists. The numbers may not have dazzled, but they reflected his continued responsibility as the team’s offensive component.

But Mitchell missing out on a starting spot perhaps isn’t a shock to others too, as well as him. The Cavs have a 24-20 record, far short of expectations that were expected.

Winning more than 60 games last season set the standard for the Cavs. Of course, they have been dealing with injuries, but that is no excuse for their subpar performances.

Ultimately, Mitchell’s response to missing out on a starting role underscored his maturity. Rather than dwelling on the snub, he appears focused on team success and maintaining his high level of play as the season moves forward.