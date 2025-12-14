Why statistics don't favor the Cavaliers against the Charlotte Hornets

It’s becoming a regular occurrence this season for Donovan Mitchell to save the Cleveland Cavaliers from defeat, and tonight he will have to perform the same magic again.

He did it against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, going for 48 points in a narrow 130-126 win. The only time he did that over a nine-season span was when he exploded for 71 points in the overtime success against the Chicago Bulls.

If he didn’t put those numbers up against a team now 3-20 in the league, then the conversation surrounding the Cavs’ form would have intensified.

The chat on current form has been diluted for now, but Cleveland is not out of the woods yet. They still have to perform. They play the Charlotte Hornets tonight. A team languishing at 7-18 but still possess a significant concern for the Cavaliers. Mitchell will need to repeat his offensive masterclass against a team that statistically overpowers them. Here’s why.

DESPITE THE RECORD, CHARLOTTE HAS THE EDGE

Ahead of their first meeting this season, the Cavs and Hornets have different records, but the Cavs boast lower averages.

Charlotte have played one game fewer than the Cavs, but have taken four more field goal attempts, averaging 92 shots per game. They have the edge in rebounds, steals, and blocks, and they average 119 points per game. That is superior to the Cavaliers’ 114.7 points per contest.

But the two teams have different records, which favors the Cavs at 15-11. Despite their dip in form and heaps of injuries, they are clinging to a winning mark.

They showed heart in the fourth quarter against Washington. Well, Mitchell showed heart. Trailing 100-85 after three periods, he poured in 24 of Cleveland’s 45 points in the final 12 to lead his team to victory.

It’ll be another challenging route again, with the absence of Evan Mobley, Sam Merill, Max Strus and Larry Nance Jr. Jarrett Allen remains probable with a finger injury.

Mobley, the latest Cavalier to be sidelined, injured his calf in the win over the Wizards on Friday night.

The Hornets will be without their star, LaMelo Ball, who continues to have ankle issues. Grant Williams (knee), Pat Connaughton (calf) and former Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (quad) will also be missing.

So, they will look to rookie forward Kon Kneuppel to steer the Hornets’ nest. He racked up a season-high 33 points in a 129-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday.