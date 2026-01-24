Cleveland Cavaliers Have Major Decisions Ahead at Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not playing up to their standard this season, which could suggest a big move at the trade deadline early next month.

The Cavs and the other 29 teams in the league are counting down the days to see how everything gets shuffled in the mix. However, sometimes the biggest move is to make no move at all. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes urged the Cavs to not make a drastic move at the trade deadline.

"Yes, the Cavs are among the league's biggest disappointments. They won 64 games a year ago and featured an offense that set the world on fire. Now, they're on pace for about 20 fewer victories and rarely score at even top-10 rates. While it might be tempting to declare the magic is gone and major trades are in order, the wiser course is to acknowledge bad injury luck up and down the roster," Hughes wrote.

"Max Strus hasn't played all year, while Darius Garland missed the start of the season and has rarely looked like himself. A toe injury on his other foot will now limit him even further. Jarrett Allen was out for almost three weeks, and the team's core four players—Garland, Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley—have seen just 350 possessions together. This is not a time for drastic action. Cleveland needs to trust in the roster it built and resist the urge to panic."

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives past Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Injuries Continue to Limit Cavaliers This Season

The Cavs are in a tough spot because they are spending so much money on the core of their roster that is not performing at a championship level. When that ends up being the case, it usually is time for the roster to be retooled or blown up.

However, the Cavs are within striking distance of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. There is a chance for the team to make a run in the second half of the year. It won't be easy, but they are beginning to find a rhythm and it could lead them closer to where they want to be by the end of the season.

In the meantime, the Cavs are back in action tonight as they visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.