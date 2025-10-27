Cleveland Cavaliers' starter grades for win over Milwaukee Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed a 118-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Five Cavs, including an offseason guard addition in Lonzo Ball and four starters, ended the game in double digits. It would be Cleveland's sixth-straight win over Milwaukee, according to a Sunday tweet from Cavs Notes, which could be put to the test when the Cavs face the Bucks once more on Nov. 17.
Donovan Mitchell: B
Mitchell saw a night-and-day scoring difference between the first and second halves. He ended the first half with two makes on nine tries and 0-5 from the three-point line, but completely flipped the script and hit seven of his 11 shots in the second.
The All-NBA guard would add on three rebounds and four assists, but would turn the ball over five times between the second and third quarters. While he would end the night with one make on eight three-point shots, his fourth-quarter scoring helped give the Cavs a boost just when they needed it most.
Evan Mobley: B
Mobley fell into a bit of a cold spell in the first half, but still found ways to contribute on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-11 big man began to settle in after a stretch of five missed attempts between the first and second quarters. He ended the night with five buckets on 13 shots, including one of five from the 3-point line. He would add on 12 free throws, including a handful in the game's final seconds. The former USC standout tacked on eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.
Sam Merrill: B+
Merrill continued to be excellent from the 3-point line as he knocked down four jumpers on nine tries. The left wing continued to be his sweet spot as he confidently splashed three shots between the first and second quarters. The fourth-year Cavalier's only other make would come off an early inbound cut. He added three rebounds and one assist in over 30 minutes of play.
Jarrett Allen: B-
Allen led the Cavs with 11 rebounds, including two on offense, while adding on one assist and one steal. He ended the night with eight points while making half of his six shots, including three-straight makes in the first half and three-straight misses across the rest of the game. Allen will need to continue making his presence felt on the boards when the Cavs face the Pistons, who rank fourth in the league with just under 50 rebounds per game.
De'Andre Hunter: B
Hunter logged 16 points as he showed plenty of consistency on his first few shots. While his efficiency would taper off in the second half, he would still go on to nail a 3-pointer and a key step-back jumper to put the Cavs up by two. He would add three early rebounds and one in the fourth quarter, along with two assists.