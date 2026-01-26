Cleveland Cavaliers Turned Down Multiple Trade Offers for Key Role Player

Trade rumors have been flying all season long for the Cleveland Cavaliers. As the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaches, the rumors will continue to pick up until Cleveland makes a move.

Most of the rumors are directed towards the four All-Star level players. No one is immune though, but reports say the Cavaliers aren’t willing to give up one rotational player without some serious value in return.

According to Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor, at least 10 teams have reached out to express interest in trading Dean Wade over the past six months. The calls have come more frequently as the trade deadline comes closer, but Cleveland has rejected all offers.

Wade has been a key member of the Cavaliers’ depth since arriving in 2019. He’s consistently shot over 35% from deep and has contributed a solid five points and four rebounds a game since arriving.

This season, Wade has been one of the few Cavaliers to remain consistently healthy throughout the season. He is having a slightly down year shooting, just 33% from deep, but is still contributing six points, four rebounds and nearly two assists a night.

He has appeared in 38 games so far this season, and has helped Cleveland by starting 17 games this year in the midst of an injury-pleagued season.

Wade would be a valuable addition for any team. A reliable stretch big who can give effort on defense and is willing to play a versatile role. He’s been a 3-5 during his time in Cleveland, and can fit into most lineups.

Wade is also in a contract situation that brings interest. He is relatively underpaid for this role on the Cavs. He is currently in the final year of a 3-year, $18 million deal. Any team that is able to acquire him would love to try and re-sign him to a contract of similar size, though his price tag will likely increase.

What would Cleveland need?

For Cleveland, it makes sense the team would be hesitant to get rid of Wade. He’s been the team’s go-to backup big, filling in as both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen deal with injuries.

He’s also helped the team smooth out some of their other forward issues, as De’Andre Hunter has moved between the starting lineup and the bench. Wade has been able to fill in where needed, and that can of flexibility is incredibly valuable for a team trying to find the right rotations.

In order to move on from him, Cleveland would likely need a new rotational big, as well as some draft capital. His trade doesn’t help Cleveland salary cap issues, making him one of the more valuable pieces.

It seems more likely that if Wade were to be moved, it would be in a package with one of the All-Stars. Cleveland doesn’t want to move Wade off by himself.

Cleveland has just over a week left to entertain offers for Wade or any other member of the team. Only time can tell what moves Cleveland will make as the team tries to save a crucial season.