Dean Wade Shares His Mental Hack for Back-to-Back Games for Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers arrived in Orlando at 3am coming off a win in Cleveland over Sacramento which saw significant production from its starters Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson, Jarett Allen and Dean Wade.

Kenny Atkinson said he only got three hours of sleep. Mitchell said he went to bed at 4:30 a.m.

The fatigue never showed at Kia Center Saturday night as the Cavs took a three-point lead over the Magic--thanks to a Dean Wade jumper-- four minutes into the game and never relinquished it for a 119-105 final score.

Dean Wade dialed in the final five and a half minutes of play coming up with two rebounds, a block, steal and most importantly, a corner three with 2:23 on the clock to stretch the Cavs lead back to 12 just as Orlando strung a few buckets together to try to make a late run.

How does the Cavs big find his second wind? Prefacing lethargy as a mental state.

"I think back-to-backs are 85-90 percent mental," Wade said post game.

"Your legs are going to be a little tired but you’re going to get adrenaline and be flowing and you’ll be fine. Back to backs are physical, like you feel tired and everything, but mentally if you go into it with a bad attitude you’re going to snowball and be in a bad spot."

#Cavs Dean Wade the final five and a half minutes of play:



5:24: BLK

3:35 STL

3:04 REB

2:23 3PT

2:02 REB



“Back-to-backs are 85 percent mental” -Dean Wade



“He’s the ultimate glue guy” -Kenny Atkinson pic.twitter.com/jv5EPh2In5 — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) January 25, 2026

Donovan Mitchell found his mental edge the second half of the game, as he does, surging for 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field, six assists, two rebounds and going 4-5 from the free throw line.

Wade credits the Wine and Gold's leading play-maker to helping him dial in down the final stretch.

"I was just trying to give Don space. He was cooking the second half and I was just ya know, when all else fails, give the ball to 45 and get out of his way.

Ev hit me on one in the corner. I had to take that shot. If I don’t take that shot then I'll be sitting on the bench and Don will be yelling at me," Wade chuckled as Mitchell could be heard yelling "Dean Wade!" from across the locker room.

"We call him 'the blanket,'" Mitchell said of Wade. "He gets all these stops and then when the ball goes in the air and my short a** can't get it, here he comes climbing up to get it."

Cleveland shot 53 percent from the floor, including 44 percent from deep, while holding the Magic to 41 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

Darius Garland missed his fifth straight game as he rehabs the right toe he sprained in Philadelphia on January 14.

How bout some #Cavs in Orlando action 📍



DG out for his fifth straight game but should be re-evaluated soon for the Grade 1 right toe sprain he suffered in Philadelphia Jan 14 pic.twitter.com/RD2sNcvZnL — Gabriella Kreuz (@thesportsGab) January 24, 2026

Cavs are back in Cleveland Monday to see Orlando at Rocket Arena. Tip off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.