Cleveland Cavs star reportedly eyeing an early November return
Darius Garland is reportedly targeting a return to NBA action as early as the first week of November, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.
Garland has yet to make his 2025-26 season debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“While Garland will be ready to go whenever the Cleveland Cavaliers medical staff gives him the green light, the organization is being cautious with how he returns to the court, resulting in no clear set date.” via Clutch Points- via Clutch Points
Garland had surgery on his toe earlier in the summer. His timetable was set for 4-5 months, putting November as a target date for his return. The Cavs have every reason to be cautious with their All-Star point guard's health – but it sounds like Garland will be back sooner, rather than later.
Head coach Kenny Atkinson said that Garland had participated in practice last week. Garland himself told reporters that he was cleared for all basketball activities as far back as Media Day at the start of October.
During the Cavaliers' opening game against the New York Knicks, Garland told the ESPN broadcast that he has a return date in mind, but wasn’t willing to share it.
Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists last season while ranking as one of the most efficient guards in the league. His dynamic scoring and playmaking helped lift the Cavaliers to the highest offensive rating in basketball last season.
The Cavs will welcome back Garland as soon as he’s ready. Their offense hasn’t looked the same since he re-aggravated his toe in the first round of last year’s NBA Playoffs. Garland is integral in keeping the ball moving and dictating the type of free-flowing offense the Cavs want to play.
Extra responsibility has been on Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to carry the offense early in the season. This led to Mitchell and Mobley both dominating the ball in their season opener versus New York. But, the Cavs would like to get others involved – including Jarrett Allen, who likely misses Garland’s playmaking the most. Allen had just 3 points in his first game of the season.
Cleveland needs Garland back. But they won’t want to rush him. This is a marathon, not a sprint. Considering the Cavaliers’ medical staff has been cautious in the past, we wouldn’t expect Garland to take the floor until he is 110% ready. Hopefully, he’s ready to play ball as early as this report suggests.