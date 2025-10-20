Cleveland Cavaliers get positive injury update on impact player
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t revealed when Darius Garland will make his 2025-26 NBA season debut. But the two-time All-Star did participate in most of practice on Monday, a good step in the right direction.
Garland suffered a toe injury at the end of last season that was then re-aggravated in round one of the playoffs against the Miami Heat. Garland rushed back for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semis but was a shell of himself as the Indiana Pacers eliminated Cleveland in five games.
The Cavs announced over the summer that Garland had successful surgery to repair his toe injury. He was given a 4-5 month timeline, expected to resume basketball activities by training camp – but to miss time at the start of the regular season. The start of November would mark roughly five months since Garland’s surgery.
Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed that Garland played in some five-on-five practices during preseason. Garland himself said that he’s been cleared for ‘everything’ basketball-related back on Media Day. All signs point towards Garland making his return sooner rather than later.
This isn’t the first time Garland has bounced back from a surgery. He fractured his jaw in the 2023-24 NBA season and played just seven games in college before a meniscus injury cut short his freshman year at Vanderbilt.
The occasional injury hasn’t stopped Garland from establishing himself as one of the NBA’s elite floor generals. He made the All-Star team in 2021 as a breakout player and returned to All-Star status last season after making a full recovery from his jaw injury the year before.
Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists last season. He was sorely missed in the playoffs when Cleveland needed his scoring efficiency and playmaking brilliance the most. They’ll be missing him to start this year, as well.
Cleveland’s depth will be tested while Garland ramps back up. Stars like Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell will naturally be asked to carry more offensive load. An offensive explosion from Mitchell is a relatively small request, while Mobley’s development was already expected.
Even reserve players such as Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr. and rookie Tyrese Proctor could be asked to step up and provide quality minutes. No one can fully replace what Garland brings to the table, but someone like Lonzo Ball can help steer the Cavs towards a defensive identity that will allow them to stay afloat in the meantime.
The Cavaliers play their first game on the road against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, October 22.