Donovan Mitchell Gets Brutally Honest About Cavaliers' Early Success with James Harden

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the bold decision to swap Darius Garland for James Harden, leaving fans with a wide range of reactions.

Harden's first two games with the Cavs have come with late-night tips out West. But those who have stayed up have been pleasantly surprised with just how fast the new-look Cavaliers are connecting.

Donovan Mitchell summed it up with brutal honesty.

Donovan Mitchell on the past week:



“We’re just hooping off vibes. Good vibes.”pic.twitter.com/be8HdMNa6o — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) February 10, 2026

It's all about good vibes, according to Mitchell.

"Just hooping on vibes," Mitchell said. "When you have it up here as a group, you figure things out. That's a testament to us."

How the Cavs have seamlessly welcomed Harden

A midseason trade can be tricky, as players must show up and play right away. This is much different than an offseason trade, where players have training camp and the early part of the year to integrate themselves to the new group.

Yet someone like Harden has changed teams before and it's clear he can fit in anywhere if he is handed a basketball and given some talent around him. His mood may also be a big factor as well, and the vibes are high right now.

The "vibes" comment from Mitchell relates to the fact the team hasn't even been to Cleveland since Harden joined the team. He made his Cavs debut Saturday in Sacramento, and was a key piece in Monday's thrilling win over Denver.

The travel has left little time for practice. Instead, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson is trusting the veteran Harden to just do what he does. The way Harden is already clicking with everyone should have fans thrilled.

What will a few practices bring?

Harden finished Monday's 119-117 win over Denver with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. His passing ability is elite and it seems he can throw accurate lobs at ease, which will only helps the likes of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Jarrett Allen tonight:



29 points

10 rebounds

11-12 FG (91.7%)#HardenEffect pic.twitter.com/DGVKjllI9G — BGN Hoops (@BGNHoops) February 8, 2026

Finishing a West Coast trip with a 4-1 mark right at the trade deadline proves this team has mental toughness. The addition of Harden, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis adds more experience and physical toughness as well.

Harden is known for great honeymoon periods when he joins a new team. The vibes are high until things go south, and he usually requests a trade. That reputation has followed him in the NBA for years now.

Cavaliers fans may be naive to hope things go different this time. But at least for now, the team is on a new trajectory and clearly a favorite to come out of the East. If that does happen, any drama surrounding Harden will not matter as much.