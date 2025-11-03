Donovan Mitchell celebrates Cavaliers milestone after defeating Hawks
Donovan Mitchell celebrated a significant milestone for the Cleveland Cavaliers following Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks and vowed to keep going.
After sitting out the Cavs’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in their NBA Cup opener due to a hamstring problem, Mitchell returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Hawks with a vengeance.
The 29-year-old had 37 points, five assists and two steals in the 117-109 success, but that wasn’t all for the eight-year veteran.
Mitchell capped the win in his 200th game for the Cavaliers, with hopes of more games for the Wine and Gold down the line.
“An honor, I hope I get to play two or three hundred more,” Mitchell said afterwards.
“The biggest thing is this is great, the winning percentage is great, but we’ve got to get it for you guys in April and May. It’s all building blocks to get there, but I’m definitely blessed, I love being here.”
A player who time after time, has shown out and performed when the Cavs needed him most, Mitchell has been the star of the show for the team in their growth following the departure of LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.
Mitchell has averaged 28 points and four assists so far this season, except for one game against Toronto, where he did not feature.
For his career, he joined the Cavs in 2022 as part of a trade that sent Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji to the Utah Jazz along with three first-round picks.
In his first season with Cleveland, Mitchell averaged a career-high 28.3 points, and in his three seasons with the Cavs, he has posted 26.3 points.
And it’s all been done quietly. No background noise, no controversy, just stepping onto the hardwood and getting the job done.
“No. I think he's underrated,” Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson said about Mitchell after he poured in 35 points against the Brooklyn Nets in their second game of the season.
“First team All-NBA. I don't know why people don't talk about him more. Probably because he's no controversy, low key, humble, does that equal underrated because of the personality? I don't know.”
The former University of Louisville standout is also a two-time All-NBA selection and winner of the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest.
And after posting his season best for points, after shaking off his hamstring issues, he wants to keep the party rolling with the Wine and Gold.