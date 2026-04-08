Donovan Mitchell Could Be Cleveland’s Only Missing Player Against Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have their full roster available for tonight’s (Wednesday) clash against the Atlanta Hawks in the first game of a back-to-back, but there could be one possible exception.

As far as what’s at stake, the Hawks certainly have more on the line than the Cavs do, with the latter in the playoffs and with home-court advantage secured, but Atlanta still has plenty to play for.

Just three and a half games separate the fifth through tenth spots in the Eastern Conference. They’re in a strong position to secure the fifth seed, holding a 1.5 game lead over the Raptors, but a slip in their final three games could still drop them into the play-in Tournament.

Cavs might have a full team. Key word: Might

With Cleveland sidelining players on the injury management protocol, thought is being put into the playoffs now that they are safe in the knowledge that they are in.

They are likely to welcome Dean Wade (ankle) and Jaylon Tyson (toe) after they were upgraded to questionable, having missed the last seven and nine games, respectively. However, Donovan Mitchell could be a question mark to play against Atlanta.

Mar 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard (9) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Mitchell twisted his ankle late in the win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, missing the following game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The All-Star told reporters that his ankle was fine and that it wasn’t even worth asking him about.

Mitchell leads the Cavs with 27.8 points per game on 48% from the field and a solid 36% from beyond the arc in 69 games played. Good enough for eighth in the NBA overall.

Pros and cons of potentially leaving Mitchell out

Tonight’s battle could be a preview of what we might see in the first round of the playoffs. It’s not a given yet, as the Hawks could still drop to the play-in spots.

If you’re coach Kenny Atkinson, could you play Mitchell under a possible minutes restriction to see how he does against a possible opening round opponent? He went for 42 points in a 130-123 loss that ousted Cleveland from the NBA Cup on November 28. Three weeks previously, Mitchell had 37 in a 117-109 victory. His best showings thus far have come against Atlanta. And the Cavaliers play them again on Friday.

Or do you play it safe and leave him out? After all, you’ve got what you achieved, and now it’s about getting your roster healthy for the playoffs. In a season where the Cavs have had injury setbacks galore, one positive is that the players who have had to step up have answered the call. Tyson, Sam Merrill, and Nae’Quan Tomlin are just examples of those who have stepped up this season.

"One of the big positives about having to play so many guys because of our injuries is they're all ready," Atkinson said. "And it always comes up in the playoffs, so we're going to need some of them."

Regardless of what Atkinson decides with Mitchell, the Cavs have the roster capable of building momentum ahead of the start of the playoffs on April 18.