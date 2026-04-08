Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Tonight: Time, Channel, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached 50 wins this season on Monday night when the team was in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies. Cleveland was short a few players, but the ones that were there came to play.

Without Donovan Mitchell or James Harden in the lineup, the scoring opportunities were open for anybody who wanted to help the team win. The people to step up in their absence was Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

The two trade deadline acquisitions joined Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill on scoring over 18 points each as the team came back from an early 16 point deficit to win 142-126.

Memphis had even tied the NBA record for most three pointers made in a game with 29, but could not get it done.

That comes as no surprise as the Cavs lackluster perimeter defense has been a topic of debate all season. The defense is going to be a real issue in the playoffs, which Kenny Atkinson has discussed previously this season.

But with their win against the Grizzlies, the Cavs have now guaranteed themselves top four in the Eastern Conference and home court advantage through at least the first round of the playoffs.

Another big conversation being had is whether or not in these last three games, should the Cavs go all out and try to win out for third place, or give the players rest and keep fourth place.

Coach Kenny Atkinson will have to find a good mix of rest, but still active.

James Harden has also brought some new techniques to the team since his trade that has made the team better, so resting them could still be beneficial.

Where to watch the Hawks at Cavs game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Thomas Bryant (calf) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out. Jaylon Tyson (toe) is out. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable.

Hawks: Jock Landale (ankle) is out.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Max Strus

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Hawks

CJ McCollum

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dyson Daniels

Jalen Johnson

Onyeka Okongwu

Hawks at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -1.5

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley over 25 PTS. +280. Game goes to overtime. +1300.

Cavaliers 119, Hawks 114: The Atlanta Hawks have been on an absolute heater right now. They have won 18 of their last 22 games and have launched themselves into the top 5 in the East.

They have momentum on their side for the next two games against the Cavs. If the team does not want to face Atlanta in the first round, they can go all out and play heavy these next two games to change that.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Apr. 10 @ Atlanta