Bombshell Report Makes LeBron James Return to Cavaliers Feel Realistic

The table is being set for LeBron James to make his final return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers will make their annual trip to Rocket Arena on Wednesday night. Both teams are currently slated in the No. 5 seed in their respective conferences.

But a bombshell report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin dropped prior to Wednesday night’s matchup with some interesting tidbits about James making one last return to the Cavaliers.

“Multiple team and league sources told ESPN the Cavaliers would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return to Cleveland for his 24th NBA season and third stint with the team,” McMenamin reported.

Over the last few weeks, the Lakers have sent subtle reminders to James that they have no interest in collaborating with him next season. Another report from ESPN detailed that Jeanie Buss was frustrated by the control James had within the organization.

James claimed to not care about that report, but his last few seasons in Los Angeles have been turbulent.

How LeBron can return to Cavs

McMenamin naming “team sources” would welcome James home means that a farewell tour in Cleveland would be realistic if James would be willing to pursue it. This offseason, James subtly flirted with the Cavaliers on social media prior to exercising the player option to remain with the Lakers at a massive price tag.

The trade deadline is February 5 – Thursday next week.

Trading for James could be on the table, depending on if his relationship with the Lakers is truly in the tank. It also depends on President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman’s faith in the current Cavaliers’ roster construction.

It’s been well documented that the Cavaliers are the lone team in the NBA’s second apron, which means they are not permitted to aggregate salaries in trades. They’d have to move on from expensive contracts including Jarrett Allen, De’Andre Hunter and more in order to make James a reality this season.

According to reports locally, the Cavaliers have turned down several offers for Hunter and Dean Wade, as Altman and head coach Kenny Atkinson have preached patience with a team that’s dealt with their fair share of injuries. Much of the decision to reunite with James could depend on how the team performs in the NBA Playoffs and if they decide they need to make a major shake up to their core group.

If the Cavaliers wait until next summer, they could potentially land James on a much more affordable contract and keep their roster intact.

Whenever James returns to Northeast Ohio, fireworks tend to follow. This report is no different, as sweeping changes could be on the horizon for the Cavaliers within the next few months.