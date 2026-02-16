Donovan Mitchell Shines in Limited Minutes at the All-Star Game

In what turned out to be an All-Star game where things looked competitive, effort was actually given during the game, it was a fun watch to see the league’s best go at it.

Donovan Mitchell made his seventh All-Star debut as a member of team Stripes, representing the USA along with some of the league’s best veterans like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leoanrd.

Mitchell had a limited role throughout the night though, as he came off the bench in all three games. Despite having a limited number of chances, Mitchell still did Cleveland proud and showed off when it was time.

Stripes vs Stars

In Mitchell’s first game he played seven minutes against team Stars, made up of the young American All-Stars like Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey.

Mitchell scored productively over those seven minutes, knocking down two threes and racking up three assists. His six points were third on the team, trailing LeBron James and Jaylon Brown, who recently challenged Mitchell to a one-on-one during All-Star weekend.

Mitchell was also playing in the final moments of the game, where he had a costly turnover to Edwards, who poked the ball away and drained a three to give team Stars a lead.

Luckily, Mitchell made up for him as LeBron fired a pass to him in the paint, and Mitchell immediately sent the ball to De’Aaron Fox in the corner. Fox hit it for the win 42-40, and Mitchell picked up the assist.

Stripes vs World

In game two, it was all about Kawhi Leonard of team Stripes as they took on team World led by Victor Wembanyama, Jamal Murray and Karl Anthony-Towns.

Leonard scored 31 of the team’s 48 points in just 12 minutes of action, the length of the full game. Durant also played the full game, scoring seven. Team Stripes won 48-45.

Mitchell was just four minutes of game time, where he didn’t attempt a shot. His only stat was a block on Alpren Sengun.

Championship game

The 2-0 start to the tournament sent team Stripes to the finals, where they took on the Stars again.

This time, the Stars were prepared to dominate.

Team Stars just looked energetic right from the jump, like a team of young players wanting to prove their spot in the NBA, which is exactly what they were.

Mitchell played six minutes, and logged a team-high six points. He knocked down two triples. The team lost 47-21, and just looked tired for most of the night. It was still good to see some competitive All-Star basketball for the first few games, but it vanished by the end.

Hopefully, this trend continues onto next season, and Mitchell can be a starter for the games. Now it’s time for him to enjoy the rest of his break, and get back to Cleveland to make a push in the final stretch of the season.