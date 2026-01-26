Donovan Mitchell Willing Cleveland Cavaliers Back to Eastern Conference Supremacy

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is coming off an incredible performance in the team's latest win against the Orlando Magic.

Mitchell scored 36 points on 15-of-30 shooting and was a plus-15 in the box score as the Cavs beat the Magic by 14 points in their own building. Mitchell spoke about his performance after the game and praised the entire team for their efforts.

“At some point the ball is going to go in, right? I was getting some easy ones, but I think the biggest thing is collectively we would get a stop. We were getting good looks offensively. We were doing a lot of things really well defensively," Mitchell said.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell drives past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Donovan Mitchell Showing Out For Cavaliers

Mitchell also earned the praise from Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, who was equally as impressed with his defensive efforts as his scoring output.

“Oh man, he was great. I thought he was great defensively, right? At both ends, right? He didn’t conserve himself on defense and made others better. And obviously the shot making was insane. It was a nice variety, variety of paint and his threes," Atkinson said.

Mitchell is doing what he can for the Cavs in order to help them win, but he also has some achievements that he's looking to accrue in the meantime. With the all-star team reserves being selected this week, Mitchell is hoping he is considered for a chance to play with Team World to honor his Panamanian roots.

“I would love to play for the World Team, but like I said, but just because of my Panamanian roots and just to celebrate my grandmother, really," Mitchell said.

"I’ve really made it a conscious effort ever since she passed to learn more about my history and my culture... and also to be able to put Panama on the map in a sense and what better way than in the All-Star Game to go out there and do that. It would be an honor to be able to do that and honor her for sure.”

Mitchell is averaging just over 29 points per game, so it's safe to say he is putting Panama on the map and the Cavs higher in the Eastern Conference standings.

Mitchell and the Cavs are back in action against the Magic for a second game in three nights, this time in snowy Cleveland. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Rocket Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on Peacock.