For Jarrett Allen, It’s Now or Never As NBA Playoffs Near

It’s put up or shut up time for Cavs big man Jarrett Allen. The NBA postseason tips off Saturday with the Cavs hosting the Raptors in the league’s first playoff series of the season. In football terms, Cleveland and Toronto have basically been given the yearly Texans – Bengals Saturday afternoon Wild Card spot on NFL Network.

Not exactly a showcase game for either franchise.

Blame Jarrett Allen.

He’s been Charmin soft throughout his postseason career with the Cavs. And soft doesn’t sell. Especially in the postseason.

For as good as Allen’s been during the regular season portion of his Cavs tenure (averaging 15 and 10), his playoff jerseys might as well have had Houdini stitched across their nameplate. Including this season, Allen’s teams have reached the postseason six times in his career (twice with Brooklyn and four times with Cleveland). He’s played in the second round only once (last season).

Allen alone isn’t to blame, but there’s been a consistent theme to Allen and his team’s lack of playoff success. He disappears.



During the ’22-23 campaign Allen and the Cavs were bullied by the Knicks. Outhustled and unable to rebound.

If NBA TV were to replay the series (please don’t), a parental advisory would need to accompany the opening tip after what the Knicks did. The favored Cavs mustered only one win versus New York. Allen admitted after the series that the playoff “lights were brighter than expected.”

Yikes.

Not exactly what you want to hear from your starting center.

Allen was traded to Cleveland during the ’20-21 season

A year later, because of a rib injury, Allen missed games five and six of a first round series with Orlando that went seven games. He then missed the entire second round matchup with eventual NBA champion, Boston. Rumblings from in and around the Cavs suggested Allen should’ve played through the pain rather than watch from the pine.

He was healthy for both of Cleveland’s ’24-25 playoff series (first with Miami, then against Indiana), but his impact was lacking, especially versus the Pacers. Despite being overwhelming favorites against Indiana, Allen and the Cavs were embarrassed in five games, winning just once. Allen regularly appeared as if the lights were again brighter than expected. He contributed 12.8 points a game and only seven rebounds as the Pacers’ bigs outmuscled Allen and everyone else in the Cleveland frontcourt.

Seven rebounds a game for a starting seven-footer.

Not ideal.

Whispers of Allen’s lack of physicality quickly turned to screams over the summer. Cleveland fans were ready to ship Allen out for a bag of jerky because at least they knew they’d receive something tough in return.



Instead, the Cavaliers opted to hold onto Allen who averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds in 56 games (all starts) in his fifth full season with Cleveland.

Now, the bright lights of playoff basketball await once again, and Allen’s toughness takes center stage. If he gets pushed around, there will no longer be a debate and “The Fro” will have to go come the offseason.