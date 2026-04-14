Cavaliers Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers season ended last night with a big win against the Washington Wizards where a majority of the teams big minutes players sat out.

At the end of the season, they finished the year 52-30 and claimed the four seed in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland knows their first round opponent after the seeding in the East was not determined until the final day of the season.

As the Hawks lost their final game of the season, they were knocked out of the fourth spot as the Toronto Raptors won their game against the Brooklyn Nets. This means the Cavaliers matchup for the playoffs will be starting at Rocket Arena next Saturday against the Raptors.

The first games of the official playoffs will start on Saturday, April 18th. With the Cavs opening the playoffs with the first game of the postseason.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 1 Time, Channel, Location

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

As of right now the only game with an official start date and time is Game 1. The schedule for the rest of the games will come out as the NBA Playoffs begin. It is important to note that the Cavs will host games one and two then travel to Toronto for games three and four.

If it happens to go beyond the first four games, then Cleveland would host games five and seven.

How do the Cavs matchup against the Raptors?

This season, the Raptors had Cleveland's number. In their three games played, the Raptors managed to win each game by a significant margin. These games were all before the trades that turned the team around.

In those three games against Toronto as well, the Cavs were missing multiple important pieces in each game.

The first game was on Halloween and the Cavs were without Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, or Jarrett Alen. Toronto won that game 112-101.

Two weeks later they played again. The Raptors won that game 126-113. Mitchell played in this one, but they were missing Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Another two weeks after that, they played for the final time in the regular season. Toronto would have another win against the Cavs 110-99. It was another game where Garland and Allen were missing.

These were also games where Lonzo Ball was getting major minutes. Cleveland is an entirely new team when they face each other now.

Toronto is still going to be tough, if the Cavs underestimate them, they will take advantage. One of the biggest reasons why they lost these games to Toronto was due to three pointers. Toronto was not missing in the regular season matchups.

The Cavaliers managed to come back from an awful start of the season where most of their team never played healthy to finish with 52 wins. Game 1 of the playoffs could be the first time the team plays with a full rotation.