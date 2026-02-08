Former Cavaliers GM Claims LeBron James Will Likely Return to Cleveland

Many believed that LeBron James would be returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers to begin the final portion of his career as soon as the trade deadline. Obviously, the deadline came and went, and LeBron has remained with the Los Angeles Lakers.

That doesn’t mean a return isn’t still coming for the city, and one former member of the Cavaliers front office believes LeBron is still coming home soon.

The Cavaliers former General Manager David Griffin was recently asked if he believed a LeBron return to Cleveland was a possibility, and his answer was enough to give fans a little hope.

“There’s a big part of me that would be surprised if he doesn’t on some level, just because Northeast Ohio means so much to him. It would be surprising to me on some level if he didn’t want to,” Griffin said on the BIGPLAY Sports Network. “But knowing nothing and having no relationships of any kind there, it’s hard to say, but I can tell you the theater of it excites me.”

"A big part of me would be surprised if he doesn't on some level because Northeast Ohio means so much to him." #LetEmKnow



Former Cavs GM David Griffin would be "surprised" if LeBron doesn't return to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/E4gCO0ch2o — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) February 6, 2026

What is Griffin's relationship to James?

Griffin took over as Cleveland’s GM back in 2014 after serving as the VP for four years. His first offseason was one of the busiest in Cleveland history.

He began by hiring a head coach from the Euroleague in David Blatt, then drafted Andrew Wiggins with Cleveland’s first overall pick.

He then made shockwaves around the league as he brought LeBron back to Cleveland on a four-year deal. He then sent Wiggins out to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for All-Star Kevin Love.

Those moves turned the Cavaliers into a finals-caliber team, making it during his first year in his new role. They would lose to the Golden State Warriors, but went right back to the finals the following year.

This time Cleveland would win its only championship by defeating the Warriors with a comeback down 3-1.

Griffin left the team in 2017 after he and Cleveland’s owner Dan Gilbert failed to reach a contract extension.

What would LeBron's role be?

If LeBron joined the team, he would likely be getting the choice whether he starts or comes off the bench. If LeBron started, he would likely become the team’s secondary ball-handler behind James Harden.

Mitchell would still remain the team’s top scorer, but the duo of Harden and LeBron would be able to take a load off Mitchell, and Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen would be there as capable scorers in the paint.

Defensively, things would get a little messier. Harden and LeBron are both slower on defense, and even Mitchell has never been a star defender. Allen and Mobley would be required to take on much bigger roles on that end of the floor, but it still could work with two of the league’s best.

If LeBron stayed on the bench, Jaylon Tyson would keep his role as the fifth starter. LeBron would lead the second unit as both a primary ball-handler and a top scorer. He would also be freer to enjoy his final few seasons in the NBA, and really treat it like a farewell tour as he faced teams for the final time.

The thought of a lineup featuring James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and even an aging LeBron is certainly scary, and would make for a great new banner, but only time will tell if it’s meant to be for at least one run in the city of Cleveland.