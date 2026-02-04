Why the Cavaliers Are Unlikely To Pursue LeBron James Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

Everyone knew the Cleveland Cavaliers were going to be one of the most active teams in the league ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline as they tried to save their season.

Rumors kept growing that Cleveland would be adding a superstar, and many thought that star may just be bringing LeBron James back home to finish his career in Cleveland. Instead, the Cavs brought in James Harden.

ESPN sources reported that Cleveland, along with a few other teams, may still be interested in adding LeBron in the future, but won’t be adding him at the trade deadline.

The other teams interested in LeBron were the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks. Both teams are also expected to pursue LeBron James in the future, but not at the trade deadline. LeBron is expected to finish the season out with the Los Angeles Lakers.

What would a trade for LeBron have looked like?

The Cavaliers clearly weren’t willing to give up any assets for what would be a very short term answer at the forward position.

Cleveland likely would have had to give up draft assets, something they already have limited of, or one of Jaylon Tyson, De’Andre Hunter or Jarrett Allen.

Allen or Tyson make sense for the Lakers. They are in need of a center who can drop 40 or a young player who is showing plenty of potential for the future. Unfortunately for LA, Cleveland clearly didn’t want to give either player up. Tyson has proven too valuable, and Allen has too much trade value to hunt for a much bigger deal, or can help Cleveland for another playoff push.

As for Hunter, it’s unlikely LA was interested in a deal for him. Cleveland wanted off his contract, and the move would inherently make the Lakers a worse team in a year where it feels like they could do damage in the postseason. Instead, Hunter found a new home in Sacramento, while Cleveland got a much better deal out of it.

LeBron in the offseason?

It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see LeBron return to Cleveland one day, more than likely to end his career in some sort of retirement tour. He would likely settle for a team-friendly deal to finish off the career of the greatest Cavalier ever.

That could be as soon as the offseason, depending on how much longer LeBron really wants to play around. Cleveland likely wouldn’t have the money to heavily pursue LeBron if he was still trying to compete with a team over the next few years.

It’s enough of a thought to make it an exciting offseason for Cleveland. The thought of Harden, LeBron, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley all on the floor together should get any fan excited.