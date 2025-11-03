How Cleveland Cavaliers injuries forced them into a new strategy that's working
It was like watching the Cleveland Cavaliers from last season as they ran the Atlanta Hawks off the floor on Sunday.
Forcing the Hawks into three turnovers in the first 90 seconds and racing to a 10-0 lead. It was poetry in motion.
It was a nod to how the Cavs played their basketball last season. Fast, furious, pouncing on the defensive end, and turning those turnovers into points for themselves, whether it was draining the three-ball or attacking the basket.
Which begs the question: Did Cleveland overthink their start to the season? Did the injury list get the better of them and force them to play in a more methodical style when they should have played to their strengths all along?
“We just need to continue to learn [from] each other,” Donovan Mitchell said, as he returned from a one-game injury layoff to explode for 37 points, with eight triples in the 117-109 win over the Hawks, without Trae Young to injury.
“It’s not going to be perfect. Our record is 4-3, but we’re not worried or concerned about that. Obviously, when you have [Darius Garland], Max [Strus] and Sam [Merrill] out, it’s different. But for us to find ways to continually get better, that’s all that matters to us.”
With the Cavs still hampered by injuries, of course, it won’t be perfect. They shot just 41 percent in 97 field goal attempts, plus the usual issues continued to haunt them, most notably the rebounding, where Cleveland was outrebounded again, 46-44.
But in a pleasant turn, the Cavaliers outrebounded Atlanta 25-16 in the second half. They also forced the Hawks into 23 turnovers, which resulted in 33 points at the other end.
Because of that, the Cavs, despite their low field goal percentage, got 20 more looks at the basket than Atlanta did. The more chances you have, the better off you’ll be.
The fast-paced style that Kenny Atkinson’s side showcased in the win was clinical, and when the game wound down, they showed grit and determination to get over the line, but it was the renewed focus on the boards, where six Cavs players pulled down at least four rebounds, that he was happiest with.
“You can argue that was the difference maker,” Atkinson said.
“Our offense wasn’t great, we didn’t shoot it great, and we just attacked the offensive boards, especially in the second half. Lonzo [Ball]. CP [Craig Porter Jr.] had a couple.
“We knew that was one of their weaknesses. I think they’re 29th in defensive rebounding coming into the game, so we really emphasized that in our scout, our pregame. Kept telling them during the game, keep going to the boards on these guys.”
It worked. Once they snagged the rebound, they were running. If they pulled it down on the offensive side, they were aggressive.
There was a more up-tempo style to the Cavs’ play against Atlanta compared to their previous contests, and if they continue pushing like they did – who’s to argue that the result won’t be the same?