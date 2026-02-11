How Evan Mobley’s All-Star Snub Could Unlock Him for Cavaliers Playoff Push

The NBA All-Star Game tips off this weekend, but while fans are gearing up for the annual showcase, not everyone is celebrating.

In Cleveland, there is growing frustration that one of the Cavaliers’ standout performers was overlooked for a replacement spot.

With several injuries forcing roster changes, Houston’s Alperen Sengun was named as a replacement for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Team World.

Meanwhile, Toronto Raptors’ Brandon Ingram was selected to replace the injured Stephen Curry. That decision, however, has sparked debate — particularly among those within the Cavs, who believe Cleveland’s Evan Mobley was more deserving of a place, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

REPORT: Some within the Cavs were upset that Evan Mobley didn’t get picked as an All-Star replacement, per @ChrisFedor



Some reportedly believe it will give him a chip on his shoulder the rest of the season 👀 pic.twitter.com/uJ4SOzIUBb — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) February 11, 2026

Mobley has been solid for the Cavaliers this season, with the versatile big man averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting an efficient 51% from the field.

His impact extends beyond the stats, as he continues to lead Cleveland defensively while expanding his offensive repertoire.

Ingram, on the other hand, is posting 22.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Raptors, along with 3.7 assists, while shooting 47% from the floor. While Ingram’s scoring average is higher, many observers argue that Mobley’s all-around production and efficiency give him a stronger case.

The Cavaliers forward contributes across multiple areas of the game, influencing both ends of the court in ways that do not always draw national headlines.

Ingram over Mobley might restart All Star debate?

As the basketball world prepares for the annual weekend in Los Angeles, putting Ingram over Mobley also highlights the evolving nature of the All-Star Game itself.

Some within the Cavaliers hope it will motivate Mobley, who is the NBA's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Throughout two games, Jarrett Allen has benefited greatly from playing alongside newly-acquired James Harden. Perhaps Mobley could be in line for a production increase as well.

In recent years, the league has experimented with various formats to inject energy into what is essentially an exhibition.

From 2018 to 2023, teams were drafted by captains regardless of conference, and the fourth quarter featured an untimed, target-score format designed to encourage competitiveness. In 2024, however, the NBA reverted to the traditional East vs. West setup after mixed reactions from players and fans.

Despite tweaks — including the USA vs. World concept — the All-Star Game has increasingly become an offense-heavy showcase. Defense is often forgotten, and the contest resembles a glorified practice run, with players understandably avoiding unnecessary risks that could lead to injury.

That reality may have played a role in Mobley’s omission. While he has developed his offensive game this season, his identity remains rooted in defense, rim protection, and versatility.

In a game that prioritizes highlight plays and scoring bursts, those attributes, particularly in today’s NBA, can be undervalued.

Still, for many in Cleveland, Mobley’s numbers and impact speak for themselves — and they believe he earned his place on the league’s brightest stage.