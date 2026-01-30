Surprising Individual Accolade Continues To Allude Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is the second-best player in the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Apologies to Mark Price, Austin Carr, and Kyrie Irving, but Spida’s the guy. And we’re talking long-term Cavaliers, so the likes of Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose and Shaquille O’Neal don’t count.

That trio didn’t wear the Wine & Gold (or was it Blue & Orange, Black (with sleeves), or Navy?) long enough to be considered. Even if they did, you’d still be able to make an argument for Mitchell being the top dog (ahem, excuse me, dawg) in Cleveland behind only that LeBron guy.

Mitchell’s been named an All-Star every season since joining the Cavs in 2022 – a streak that’s likely to continue next month. He’s also been named to two All-NBA teams and set a franchise record by scoring 71 (not a typo) points against the Bulls in early 2023.

In that game 71-point win Mitchell also snagged eight boards and dished out 11 assists. A near triple-double.

Which is interesting because that’s about as close to Mitchell’s come to a triple-double in his NBA career. Despite more individual accolades than one can count, oddly enough, Mitchell’s yet to record a triple-double in his NBA career.

So, when ex-Cav and current commentator Brad Daugherty utters an enthusiastic “What can’t he do ?!?!” the next time a Mitchell crossover-turned-acrobatic-shot breaks an opponent’s ankles, you’ll have your answer.

Mitchell can’t record a triple-double.

To be fair, he very much can record the statistical feat, it’s just alluded him to this point.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging more than 29 points per game

What Don hasn’t yet done, other Cavaliers, per StatMuse, such as Foots Walker (nope, that’s not a made-up name), Bobby Phills, and Max Strus have. Foots, by the way, has two trip-dubs to his name.

And it’s not as if Mitchell is a one-trick pony. He’s much more than one of the league’s top scorers. He owns career averages of more than four assists per game, close to five rebounds, and more than one steal. You’d think he’d have lucked his way into the occasional triple-double. Especially considering the workload he’s had not only as a Cavalier, but also in his pre-Cleveland days as a member of the Jazz.

Then again, maybe the trade that brought Mitchell to The Land was contingent on none of the players involved ever recording a triple-double at the NBA level.

I’m kidding.

Maybe.

In addition to alluding Mitchell, the three players Cleveland dealt to Utah for Donovan: Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji, are all yet to accumulate double digits in three categories (points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals) in the same game.

Though Cavs fans and Mitchell alike would surely love to see the perennial All-Star obtain that elusive triple-double, I can assure you both would be much more satisfied with a singular stat: one Larry O’Brien trophy.