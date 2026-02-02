Why Cleveland Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Deserved More Than Just an All-Star Nod

As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepared to take on the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, the NBA announced the reserves for the All-Star Game on Feb 15.

The full rosters were announced with the Cavaliers leading scorer Donovan Mitchell making the game.

This will be Mitchell's seventh selection in the All-Star game. He has been a member of the Eastern Conference All-Star team in every season he has been with the Cavaliers. He was an All-Star during the last three seasons he was in Utah.

Mitchell has been in top form this season for the Cavaliers who have not had the greatest season so far. Cleveland sits at a 29-21 record and fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers spot in the East could have been the reason that despite the season he is having, Mitchell is not an All-Star starter. Some believed that Mitchell was snubbed as a starter.

Mitchell Compared to the Starters

Compared to the guards starting in the East, Jalen Brunson is averaging 28 points and six assists. Cade Cunningham is currently averaging 25 points and 10 assists, and Tyrese Maxey is sitting at 29 points per game.

Two of these guards sit at the top of the Eastern Conference while Maxey is arguably having a better season than Mitchell, the 76ers were in the same place as the Cavs when the starters were revealed.

Mitchell is averaging 29 points, five rebounds, and six assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field.

All-Star Game Reserves and Details

Donovan Mitchell joins Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren, Jalen Johnson, Norman Powell, and Karl-Anthony Towns as the other reserves out East. The Jalens and Norman Powell are going to be participating in their first All-Star Games.

In the West, LeBron James continues his streak with his 22nd selection to the roster. Alongside him is Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgren, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and a guy that Cleveland faces tonight in Deni Avdija.

Avdija, Holmgren and Murray are playing in their first All-Star Games as well.

The All-Star Game also has a new format this season with the U.S.A vs. World format. There will be two teams of U.S. players and then a World team with each having eight players participating in a round robin style of games that are 12 minutes long.

Not the Only Cavaliers Participating in the All-Star Festivities

Alongside Dononvan Mitchell playing in an All-Star game is standout sophomore Jaylon Tyson.

Tyson was named as one of the second year players selected for the NBA Rising Stars Game where he was drafted by former NBA player Tracy McGrady in their draft.

All-Star weekend starts on February 13th with the All-Star Celebrity Game followed by the Rising Stars Game. With Saturday hosting the dunk contest, three point contest, and skills competition. Sunday will have the main event being the All-Star Game itself.