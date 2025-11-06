How Jarrett Allen shined for Cavaliers in bounce back performance against 76ers
It was about time for Jarrett Allen to bounce back and silence the haters.
On Wednesday, Nov. 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers dominated the Philadelhpia 76ers in a high-scoring affair, 132-121. In the Cavaliers' highest-scoring outing of the season, Allen was a stalwart for the team on both ends of the court, directly leading to the team's win.
He contributed 24 points, 10 rebounds and one assist while shooting 59.6% from the field. Defensively, he added on three steals and three blocks, his highest marks in both categories.
He played physical and dominated the boards, hauling in three offensive rebounds which directly led to Cavalier points.
If the Cavaliers want to really believe they can contend for an NBA championship this season, these are the types of performances that Allen needs to continue to churn out. If him and 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley, can keep building chemistry and locking down the paint, Cleveland can form itself into a real threat.
This type of bounce back night is big for Allen, who's coming off a tough start to the 2025-26 season.
He was flushed into plenty of negative headlines surrounding his involvement with the team. Many analysts were calling for the Cavaliers to move on from the 6-foot-11 center and shift the organization's starting lineup to focus around Mobley.
Against the New York Knicks back on Oct. 22, Allen shot 1-of-4 from the field, made two free throws and grabbed four total rebounds in 28 minutes played for the night. His struggles led to a -4 plus-minus as the Cavaliers fell, 119-111.
Fortunately, those struggles have seemingly dissipated as his season averages have bounced up to 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game. He is also shooting nearly 60% from the field and 81% from the free-throw line.
While Allen has missed two games due to a finger injury, his performance against the 76ers helped to rebuild his reputation into a positive light.
Now, he just has to continue backing up this play as the Cavaliers get back onto the court three times in the next five days.
Up next, the Cavaliers turn their attention to the NBA Cup, where they will take on the Washington Wizards on Friday, Nov. 7. The Cavaliers and Wizards will clash at 7:00 p.m. EST.
In the last NBA Cup game, the Cavaliers fell in a disappointing showing against the Toronto Raptors. Fortunately, it is just the group stages and Cleveland has a chance to turn their momentum back around the other direction.