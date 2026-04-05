How LeBron James Could Still Return to Cavaliers This Summer Despite Recent Comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned heads when he baked his hometown into a conversation about which NBA cities he doesn’t like playing in anymore.

LeBron’s viral suggestion about moving the Memphis Grizzlies to Nashville caused a stir online, and James doubled down, saying that at this stage of his career, he doesn’t like playing the Bucks in Milwaukee, either.

"I'm 41 years old. There's two cities I do not like playing in right now. That's Milwaukee, and that's Memphis. What is the problem with that? I don't like going home either -- s***, and I'm from there."

Despite these controversial comments, the door still shouldn’t be closed on a third stint for James with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer. Here’s why.

James and Cavs might be perfect match

In terms of luxurious lifestyles, Memphis, Milwaukee and Northeast Ohio are pretty similar as none of them are that glamorous, and all three of them are among the NBA’s smallest markets.

James said that he doesn’t like going home. His hometown is Akron, which is 40 miles away from Cleveland. James suggested that the Grizzlies should move to Nashville. That’s harsh. He never suggested that the Cavaliers should move to Columbus. Shoot, he never even mentioned the city of Cleveland directly. He just mentioned his hometown, which is technically Akron.

The Lakers have made it known that their focus is to build around Luka Doncic. Even if James doesn’t love visiting Northeast Ohio in the winter, the Cavaliers could be his best option this summer.

The Cavs are facing a tremendous amount of pressure in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

They got 10 years older at the NBA trade deadline, sending Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden. If the core of Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can’t at least make the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavs are going to have underwhelmed.

An exit before the NBA Finals would be proof that they could use the services of James, who is still playing at an extremely high level.

Cavs could entice him with blockbuster move

Even if James is on the fence about a third chapter, perhaps the Cavs could force his hand with a blockbuster move.

Over the last few weeks, there’s been plenty of speculation about Milwaukee’s interest in Mobley in a trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A nucleus of Harden, Mitchell and Antetokounmpo in Cleveland could entice James to return home for one final season, especially if Jarrett Allen continues to play well into the NBA Playoffs.

Legacy is everything in the NBA

On the day of the Cavaliers 2016 Championship parade, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan signed away the rights for “The Last Dance.”

It was evident that Jordan felt threatened by James, who had just come back from down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors headlined by basketball’s first unanimous MVP, Stephen Curry.

That championship was Cleveland’s first in over five decades, guaranteeing James a statue outside of the Cavaliers’ arena one day.

At some point, James will have a documentary series produced about his legendary career. He’s just about out of time to catch Jordan’s six NBA championships. But one final chapter in his hometown would be the most powerful way to close a storied journey in the NBA.