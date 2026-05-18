Cavaliers Beat Pistons in Game 7 To Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Detroit Pistons 125-94 in game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

With the win, the Cavaliers advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2018.

The Cavaliers are set to take on the New York Knicks, who will have home court advantage throughout the series.

Cavaliers propelled to game seven win by second quarter run

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers jumped out to a hot start in game seven, leading 31-22 at the end of the first quarter. The Cavaliers made their stamp on the game in the second quarter, and went on a 24-9 run that extended the Cleveland halftime lead to a 17 point lead.

Donovan Mitchell was able to pick up slack left behind by James Harden

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) in the first half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cavaliers star James Harden continued an unfortunate pattern of poor production in game sevens, as he logged nine points on 2-10 shooting from the floor and went 0-7 from beyond the arc. Luckily for Cavaliers fans, Donovan Mitchell was able to pick up the slack left behind by Harden as he exploded for 26 points, the most by any Cavaliers in game seven.

The Cavaliers would go on to outscore the Pistons 35-26 in the third quarter, and saw their lead swell to as many as 35 points in the third quarter. Cavaliers bench player Sam Merrill had an outstanding game, and logged 23 points in just 25 minutes on the floor. Merrill went 5-8 from beyond the arc, and knocked down four free throws in his two trips to the line.

The Cavaliers big men were able to win the rebounding battle on the glass in game seven, as Jarrett Allen hauled in seven rebounds and Evan Mobely logged 12 himself. The Cavaliers would end the game having out rebounded the Pistons 50-41.

Cavaliers were able to limit Pistons star Cade Cunningham

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Dean Wade (32) in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers gameplay involved limiting Pistons star Cade Cunningham. Detroit succeeded at this as Cunningham had gone over 30 points a handful of times this postseason, but the Cavaliers limited him to just 13 points on 5-16 efficiency.

Only Daniss Jenkins was able to occasionally put a thorn into the sides of the Pistons, as he logged 17 points in 34 minutes of playing time.

The Cavaliers will take on the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, with game one scheduled for tomorrow at 8:00 p.m.