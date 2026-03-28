How Max Strus Could Be Key to Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Success

After blowing out his former team on Friday night, Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter Max Strus cracked a beer for his postgame media availability.

It was well deserved as Strus poured in 29 points for the Cavaliers in just 23 minutes, helping the team claim a 149-128 victory over the Miami Heat.

Strus, who turned 30 on Saturday, explained how special it is to get in a zone that allowed him to make eight of his 11 threes against the Heat.

“Like I can’t miss. Once I make one, looking for the next one and then I make that one, I’m looking for the next one,” Strus said. “Nights like that are special.”

How Strus can impact Cavs in NBA Playoffs

As the Cavaliers prepare for their NBA Playoff run, Strus staying hot will be paramount for Cleveland to finally get out of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and punch their ticket to the conference finals in 2026.

Strus’s big game against the Heat is proof of how important he is to the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell has an off night, scoring just six points. The Cavaliers were still able to win in comfortable, blowout fashion because Strus rose to the occasion when it was obvious that Mitchell’s shot wasn’t falling.

That’s the type of team basketball that’s required to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs. The Cavs can’t just lean on Mitchell. They’ll need contributions from other contributors, and Strus is a major key to that equation.

Strus missed the first 67 regular season games of this season due to a fracture in his foot. Upon returning to the Cavaliers, his impact was immediately felt – even with three big new pieces in James Harden, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, who were acquired at the trade deadline.

Appearing in just six games since returning from that fractured foot, Strus is proving to Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson that he could be ready to start in the playoffs if needed. He’s shooting above 50 percent from the field in his small sample size, averaging 12.5 points per game.

Although Strus has yet to start for the Cavaliers this season as Atkinson eases him back from injury, Cleveland should take a look at what he can provide as a starter in their final eight regular season games.

Strus is battle-tested in the NBA Playoffs, appearing in an NBA Finals with the Heat in the bubble against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season in the NBA Playoffs, Strus was the second-best Cavs player outside of Mitchell. Of course, that was a low bar to clear as Darius Garland was injured and Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley faded away from the moment.

But the Cavs can’t be afraid to trust Strus in the biggest moments this spring and into the summer.

Cavs should lean on Strus defensively

Known for his three-point shooting, that’s going to be Cleveland’s identity in this postseason, anchored by Mitchell and Harden.

But defensively? Strus brings an edge, attitude and toughness that the Cavs have missed all season.

Ahead of the NBA Playoffs, the Cavs find themselves as the No. 20 total defensive team in the NBA. A few games ago, Atkinson called out his team’s defensive effort, stating that they’d be an early out in the playoffs if they believe they can just score opponents in the playoffs.

The Cavs need to get through the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons if they want to get back to the NBA Finals. All three of those top Eastern Conference contenders are ranked in the top five of NBA total defensive ratings.

Atkinson will need to lean on the playoff experience and defensive tenacity that Strus can bring to the table. If he can stay hot from three-point territory, that’s just an added bonus at this point.