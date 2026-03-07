How the Cavaliers Extended Five-Day Break Came at the Perfect Time

The Cavaliers beat the Pistons in a close home victory on Tuesday 113-109.

They won this victory despite team leader Donovan Mitchell missing his fourth consecutive game with a groin strain. The Cavs were also without Dean Wade and Max Strus.

However, James Harden returned to the lineup after missing only a few games with a thumb fracture.

The Cavaliers late season injury woes continued with Jarrett Allen exiting the Detroit Pistons game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return to play.

While Allen’s injury is expected to be mild, it is a bad sign that so many Cavs are wearing down on the precipice of the playoffs.

This season has been especially taxing on the Cavaliers thanks to the NBA schedule makers.

Throughout most of this season, the NBA has had the Cavs playing an above average number of games that were either back to back or traveling on short rest.

Since the Cavs have already played so many of these oddly scheduled games, it has resulted in a 5 day break in between home games.

"Four days without a game just came at the perfect time for them." #LetEmKnow@AmicoHoops sees this week's break as crucial to getting Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Max Strus healthy.



presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/DrbgSkl772 pic.twitter.com/g9Zxd3AbtL — Full Court Cleveland (@FullCourtCLE) March 6, 2026

Perfect timing for the Cavs

As obnoxious as it has been to play back to backs in different cities, and travel coast to coast on one days rest for months on end.

It has also opened an opportunity to rest and get healthy with under 20 games remaining until the playoffs.

For a team like the Cavaliers, that have had 6 players in the injury report with some sort of designation in the past week, this break is a choice opportunity to get healthy.

It is especially important that superstar Donovan Mitchell, who has a history of problematic groin strains, fully heals from his injury.

If this injury lingers into the playoffs it could be reminiscent of the 2023 spring where Mitchell weathered a similar injury.

Important stretch

This break also comes in between games against the respective 1 and 2 seed in the eastern Conference, making them huge must-win games for Cleveland. They already beat the Pistons, which just leaves the Celtics on Sunday.

With Jarrett Allen playing his best basketball in years, his injury has the potential to derail the Cavaliers. Thankfully with this minor break, he should be able to suit up as soon as the Celtics on Sunday.

The break also gives “Celtic Killer” Dean Wade, who has missed the past 3 games, a chance to shake his own injury designation after logging a full participation at Friday's practice.

A home victory would tighten the gap between the 4 seeded Cavs and the Celtics in the standings as Boston is only 2.5 games ahead of the Cavs.