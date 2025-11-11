How the Cavs lost a heartbreaker to the Heat in overtime

The Cavaliers have hit their stride early on into the season as they had collected four straight wins against the Hawks, 76ers, Wizards, and Bulls heading into Miami on Monday night. The Cavaliers have averaged 131 points per game in those four wins, and the scoring did not stop in south beach.

Miami is no slouch though, as they sat at 6-4 coming into this game and were undefeated at home this season.

The Cavs showed that as they took an early lead in the first quarter as Jarrett Allen dominated inside with dunks and layups, the Cavs led by five going into the second.

The second quarter was owned by Miami though as they outscored Cleveland by 14 points, going on a 12-0 run with three-pointers from Norman Powell and Pelle Larson. The Heat went into halftime with a 62-53 lead on the Cavaliers.

The scoring did not stop for either team in the third quarter, most of Miami’s coming from the free throw line as they made 19 free throws in the third. Donovan Mitchell scored 13 for Cleveland getting inside and scoring around the rim effectively, as De’Andre Hunter also came alive with seven.

Cleveland and Miami matched at 39 for the third and Miami maintained that nine point lead going into the fourth.

How about Sam Merrill in the fourth quarter though? With four straight threes in four straight possessions to start the quarter, he tied the game by himself for the Cavs. With a mixture of Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Hunter, the Cavs found themselves leading by two with 12.8 seconds to go. Jaime Jaquez Jr. would not quit as he tied the game and sent it to overtime.

Jaquez added to his total with a couple of free throws to start overtime, after some more back and forth buckets between both sides, Miami led by one. It was Jaquez again with another clutch shot to put them up 136-133. After free throws from both sides, the Heat still led by three with 6.5 seconds left.

Then Donovan Mitchell happened. A fading, spinning three pointer from the corner drilled by the superstar. 136-136. 0.4 seconds left on the clock.

Miami draws up a perfect play to lob the ball up to Andrew Wiggins who puts it in the hoop with no time remaining, Heat win.

The ugly parts of this game come from inconsistencies, as Merrill and Mitchell combined to be 7 of 32 from the three point line, yet the Cavs only lost at the last second. Miami also got 41 chances from the free throw line compared to Cleveland’s 27 on the day.

Cleveland goes back to work Wednesday as they stay in Miami for another game.