How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: Time, TV channel
The Cavaliers are coming off of a dominant win versus the Detroit Pistons. Which is very clearly the best game they played this season.
As the Cavaliers (3-1) head to Boston, they can beat this Celtics team easily this year. Last season when Boston had Jayson Tatum, Cleveland split the series. This go around, they have lost Jayson Tatum for most of the regular season due to his achilles injury. With no Tatum, it makes things much easier.
Jaylen Brown is finally getting his time to be the solo scorer on the Celtics. He is coming off of a blowout win where he only played 24 minutes. He will be rested for this matchup and be ready to go. You also have to think about Payton Pritchard and Anfernee Simons. They are both prolific scorers and great perimeter threats that the Cavs need to stop. The perimeter defense has been their biggest issue.
The Celtics (1-3) just got their first win. It was a blowout, so they have their top guys rested for this game. If they want to beat the Cavs, they just need to stop Donovan Mitchell. He is averaging over 30 points a game right now and has been dominating.
If the Celtics attack on Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley, it will make things difficult for Mitchell who likes the pick and roll style offense. Allen has a lot of eyes on him after his comments before the team's loss to the Knicks.
What channel is the Cavaliers vs. Celtics game on tonight?
TV Channel: ESPN
Time: 7 p.m. EST
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injury Report
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) is out. Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hip) is out.
Celtics: Jayson Tatum (achilles) is out.
Probable Starting Lineups
Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jaylon Tyson
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Celtics
- Payton Pritchard
- Derrick White
- Jaylen Brown
- Josh Minott
- Neemias Queta
Cavaliers vs. Celtics predictions, picks, odds
Cavaliers 113, Celtics 104: Odds: Cavaliers by 3.5
The odds say this is going to be a close game. That could be the case, but Cleveland’s front court is so much better than Boston's. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can make this game so heavily in the Cavs favor by them being the focus of the offense. Derrick White is likely going to sit on Donovan Mitchell all game. White being a really good defender gives the other Cavs players their time to shine on offense.
A big game from Evan Mobley here will show that step up on offense that has been predicted for him the entire offseason.
Odds: Cavaliers by 3.5
O/U: 233.5
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
Friday, Oct. 31 vs Toronto
Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Atlanta
Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs Philadelphia