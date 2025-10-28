Top takeaways From Cleveland Cavaliers' win over Detroit Pistons
The Cleveland Cavaliers kept their win streak alive when they earned a 116-95 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Cavs were without guard Lonzo Ball, who the gained from another division rival in exchange for Isaac Okoro.
While Cleveland couldn't quite get it going from downtown, it still kept things rolling with a decent night from the floor while tying with the Pistons in total rebounds.
Cleveland opted to beat the Motor City in a foot race with a game of multiple runs, even as the Pistons got off to an early lead through a trio of three-pointers.
Cleveland left Detroit in the dust as it raced ahead with multiple big-time runs, including early in the second quarter, when the Cavs stormed out to a 47-26 lead as they countered a pair of Cade Cunningham free throws. Cleveland first put the pedal to the metal after duking it out with Detroit in the first, where they used an 11-0 run to take a lead they would never lose after being down by two towards the end of the quarter.
Starters Get It Done
Led by a fantastic night by star guard Donovan Mitchell, who has been on a roll as a scorer to start the year, the starters combined for 94 of Cleveland's 116 total points and 16 of its 25 assists.
The All-League guard looked like a magician no matter who was in front of him, with drive after drive ending in his favor as he pulled move after move out of his bag. He would finish the night with a 72.2% clip from the floor on 18 shots while hitting half of his 3-pointers.
Center Jarrett Allen would add 20 points as he worked well on the inside to bring a few passes home. Evan Mobley notched his first double-double of the year while swatting away three shots.
The magic of Sam Merrill continued as he splashed home 50% of his three-point shots. Forward De'Andre Hunter logged a career-high six assists as he empowered Cleveland's bigs and set them up in solid positions to score down low.
Defense Steps Up
The Pistons ended the night with 25 turnovers, including 11 off steals, as Cleveland locked things down on Detroit's home court. Its defense limited Detroit to just under 38% from the floor and 30.2% in the first half.
The Cavs put the clamps on Cunningham, who would be held to below 30% from the floor in the regular season for the first time since a close March loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He would still end up leading the squad with 12 points.
The Cavs will move on to face the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in TD Garden. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.