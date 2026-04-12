How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers Season Finale vs. the Washington Wizards Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Game number 82. The Cleveland Cavaliers end the season in front of the home crowd tonight as they prepare for the playoffs. Going into the game tonight with a loaded injury report facing the Wizards.

Going back to Friday, the Cavs were not looking to make a major difference on the Atlanta Hawks. The starters played around 20 minutes each and then didn't touch the court again.

Atlanta completely tore the Cavs apart in the game. Cleveland seemed to really want to try and manipulate their first round opponent. The Hawks would win the game 124-102 in the end behind a 29 point performance from CJ McCollum.

As for who the Cavs might face in the playoffs, the loss to Atlanta forces them into fourth. It is now down from five different teams to only two. Cleveland will either host the Toronto Raptors or Atlanta Hawks.

Toronto will face the Brooklyn Nets tonight and Atlanta will face the Heat. It has become increasingly likely that Atlanta will end as the five seed.

There are still some big questions to answer if you're the Cavs going into this postseason as well. The defense has to be a major concern, it could become a major setback to winning the title.

The Cavs face the Wizards tonight who are also likely going to be without a ton of their roster as they chase for the number one pick. It could be a really fun game to watch with guys looking to earn guaranteed contracts.

Where to catch the Wizards at Cavs game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Thomas Bryant, Keon Ellis, James Harden, Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Dennis Schroder, and Dean Wade are all out tonight.

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, Anthony Davis, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, D’Angelo Russell, Alex Sarr, Tristan Vukcevic, Cam Whitmore, and Trae Young are all out. Anthony Gill (back) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

Craig Porter Jr.

Jaylon Tyson

Max Strus

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Larry Nance Jr.

Wizards

Bub Carrington

Julian Reese

Will Riley

Leaky Black

Anthony Gill

Wizards at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -10.5

O/U: 235.5

Best Bet: Over 235.5. -110.

Cavaliers 123, Wizards 117 : There is a chance this is a really entertaining basketball game. When you bring guys out that are on two way contracts or 10 day contracts they will go out and give it their all as they look for an NBA contract.

Taking the over 235.5 points is just something that could be really good to see from the bench players for the playoffs if they're able to compete without the big names in the team.

The Cavs have also beat the Wizards on 15 consecutive occasions, only the Magic have lost more.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.