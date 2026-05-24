Everything James Harden and Jarrett Allen Said After Cavs Crushing Game 3 Loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the brink of elimination. After Saturday night’s 121-108 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Cleveland now heads into Monday facing a 3-0 deficit and the reality that one more loss ends its season.

Following the game, James Harden and Jarrett Allen didn’t hide from the frustration. Both acknowledged the Cavs’ shooting struggles, defensive lapses, and the wear and tear of a long playoff run, while still trying to project confidence that the series can shift if Cleveland finds its rhythm again.

What played the biggest factor in the loss tonight?

James: I don’t know they played a little bit a little bit faster. We just we never could really get a grip on the game. You know, we had times where we played, you know, well both ends of the ball, but just more than not more times than not that they just played a little bit faster and they made some shots.

How much has the quick turnaround and heavy workload affected your rhythm?

James: There were no excuses, but in reality, yeah, definitely. You can see it. A lot of open shots that we, you know, we got opportunities to make. We’re just not making them and that’s a part of, you know, the game. You make shots it’s a little bit easier. You make I mean you miss them it’s a little bit more difficult. Which, you know, at times we miss shots, but we found ways to still win games. That’s a part of it, but yeah, we got another opportunity on Monday.

What will it take to beat this team?

James: Got to make some shots. I don’t know how many shots we made or missed, but I feel like we haven’t really made shots since first couple quarters in game one. Got to make shots. Not just this team, any team.

How are you guys keeping confidence up as a team?

James: We’re still confident. Like the confidence is, you know, never going away. Like, we’re more than capable. You know, we just need some things to to a shift change and make some shots to the series turns around.

You talked about the shot making, but defensively, what do you think sort of allowed these guys to get loose tonight?

James: I mean, it’s when you’re not making shots, it’s you put more pressure on your defense, so you’re going to be on on defense much more, you know what I mean? Then you got to take the basketball out of the rim. So, that’s a part of like basketball is obviously both sides of the ball. But, if we can make some shots, it gives our defense a chance to get back in and set up half court, you know what I mean? So, it’s a balance of both of those things, but they’re a great offensive team, you know what I mean? They they got a stretch big and they obviously, you know, they got Brunson handling the the ball, so they’re they’re a difficult match up, but it just makes it more difficult when you’re not making shots, then you got to keep relying on your defense, which they are good teams, so they’re going to score.

What played the biggest factor in the loss tonight?

Jarrett: I think they just hit first in the first quarter. They made the first impact in the game and they just had the energy and effort from there.

At what point does the heavy workload start to wear on you guys?

Jarrett: I mean, it’s been wearing on us for a while, but it’s like you said, we can’t use it as an excuse. We put ourselves in this position and like Kenny always says, we have to win the recovery battle to make sure that our bodies is ready are ready for the excruciating just games that we have.

Knowing just the hole that you’re in, what’s the approach to game four?

Jarrett: Game by game, you know, go get the next game on Monday and then take it from there. Just take it step by step.

What is it going to take to beat this team?

Jarrett: I think it’s going to be a strong start. I think every single game that we’ve had, they came out and threw the first punch and then we’re having to figure out how to play catch-up basketball.

How difficult is it to hear Knicks chants in your building during the conference finals?

Jarrett: I mean, it’s definitely tough and I mean, Knicks they it’s one of the most populated cities in America. You know, we just have to realize that they’re going to come, they’re going to come deep and make sure that they have every fan that in New York in our building, but shout out to our fans. We didn’t they didn’t let them take over the arena as much as they could and they fought back.

As a leader, how do you keep the team focused and confident right now?

Jarrett: The position we’re in and understand what we have to do going forward. We have to make sure that every single game going forward, just take it game by game and try to win the next one.

You said something about winning the recovery battle, right? What’s that look like?

Jarrett: Yeah. Yeah, it starts right after the game. You know, making sure that you get your shake in, your milkshake, making sure your protein shake, your your pills, just doing every single thing that you can nutrition-wise to make sure that you recover and then the next day getting in the Norma Tec, making sure that your feet get off your feet, making sure that you eat right. You just have to do everything that you can.

What’s the biggest challenge of defending Jalen Brunson?

Jarrett: Yeah, his ability to just figure it out as he goes. I mean, like you said, we threw everything at him. Almost everything, you know, we had to find out another thing to throw at him to try to slow him down. But, he’s an amazing player and he makes amazing shots.

How much has New York’s transition game stood out in this series?

Jarrett: Yeah, they definitely made it a point to get the ball out quick and attack us when our defense wasn’t set. And they did a good job at it, you know, Josh Hart was attacking, OG was attacking, but we got to get back and make sure that we set our defense so that doesn’t happen.