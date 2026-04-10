Coming off a huge win Wednesday night at Rocket Arena, the Cleveland Cavaliers now head to Atlanta for the second part of their final home-and-home of the season at State Farm Arena vs the Hawks.

With just two remaining regular season games, the Cavs are resting multiple players to get prepared for the playoffs, but may be seeing the return of Jaylon Tyson for the first time since the March 19th matchup vs the Chicago Bulls.

Tyson is listed as a game-time decision.

On the Atlanta Hawks side of the injury report, they are still missing center Jock Landale who is recovering from a sprained ankle. Otherwise the Hawks show a clean bill of health going into their final home game of the regular season.

Playoff Implications

Although the Cavaliers have clinched home-court advantage for round one of the playoffs, this matchup against Atlanta still affects potential seeding for next week.

Although the Cavs currently hold the fourth seed, the third seed remains in play. Though they would not only need to win tonight's game, they would also need help from the Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets to beat the New York Knicks, and the Cavs would need to win tonight and Sunday vs the Washington Wizards.

Though all signs point to that game likely won't see a lot of minutes from the Cavs regular rotation.

Game 65 for Evan Mobley

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Evan Mobley will be suiting up for his 65th game of the 2026 season tonight in Atlanta. While we do not know how many minutes he will play, this will make Mobley eligible for All-NBA or All-Defense recognition.

Mobley will not be repeating as the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, but he has a strong case for one of the All-Defensive teams, due to his 6.7 Defensive rebounds per game, and 2.6 Stocks per game (Steals + Blocks). Advanced numbers also show Mobley has 2.9 Defensive Win Shares, and a +1.3 Defensive Box Plus/Minus*

Keys to look for in tonight's game:

Apr 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson looks on during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The biggest question really is, how long will Kenny Atkinson keep his regular rotation guys on the floor tonight? If the Cavaliers do want to stay put in the fourth seed, then I'd suspect guys like James Harden and Evan Mobley don't play a ton of minutes tonight, and the Cavs lean more into players like Larry Nance Jr. and Dennis Schroeder.

Also, the Cavs threw multiple defensive surprises at Atlanta wednesday night with their individual defensive assignments, will we see more of that tonight as well?

Big picture this game will go however the Cavs wish for it to go, If this is just keeping some players active and not putting too much stress on their bodies before the Playoffs start next weekend, then don't expect this to be an all-out go for it all performance from the team.