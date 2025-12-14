How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

Donovan MItchell has once again saved the Cleveland Cavaliers from a bad loss this season. He picked up yet another 40 point game as the Cavaliers only barely beat the Washington Wizards on Friday.

This season is not getting any easier either, as the Cavs are now without Evan Mobley for the next few weeks as well.

The Hornets (7-18) are now coming into Cleveland with a two game losing streak and yet another season of poor performances as they are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Although the record is not the greatest, they can be happy with one decision they made this year. Rookie Kon Kneuppel is showing to be a great choice in the Draft. He is averaging 18 points a game and scored 30 multiple times this year.

The Cavaliers (15-11) are hoping to no longer deal with the injuries. With Mobley now out 2-4 weeks, they will be looking to bring Jarrett Allen back into the lineup to help with the big man minutes.

This is going to be a big test, Allen will have to prove a lot now without the Defensive Player of the Year alongside. If he can show that he is still valuable to this team, he could avoid a potential trade this year if the team starts winning.

It can not keep becoming "let's wait for Donovan Mitchell at the end of every game". He has been frustrated this season and was unhappy with the last win.

Where to find the Hornets vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 3:30 p.m

Hornets vs. Cavs Injury Report

Hornets: LaMelo Ball (ankle) is out. Tre Mann (knee) is out. Collin Sexton (quad) is out. Grant Williams (knee) is out. Connaughton (calf) is out. Tidjane Salaun (hip) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is probable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Hornets

KJ Simpson

Kon Kneuppel

Brandon Miller

Miles Bridges

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Jarrett Allen

Hornets vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 11.5

O/U: 231.5

Cavaliers 121, Hornets 112: These teams are close in offense, they will both provide a ton of shots in the game and rebounding and second chance points will come into play. The difference comes with the fact that the hornets are ranked in the top 10 in points allowed.

The Center matchup will likely be Allen going against another Charlotte rookie in Ryan Klakbrenner. He has the experience to beat Kalkbrenner at the basket even though he averages nearly two blocks a game.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 17 @ Chicago

Friday Dec. 19 vs. Chicago