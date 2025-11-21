How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

After being down by as many as 22 points, the Cleveland Cavaliers mounted a comeback at the end of the first quarter and early in the fourth. But missed free throws and foul troubles gave the team a 114-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. Bringing the team to a 2-2 record on this six game streak at home.

Now they host a team struggling for a positive in their season in the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers (2-13) are without their star man Tyrese Haliburton for the whole season. That has really brought the team down in Indianapolis. They are struggling to find the star player that took them to the NBA Finals last year.

Pascal Siakam is still healthy and putting on solid performances, but he has not had much backup this year. They did just win their second game of the year against the Charlotte Hornets though. That win could be just the motivation to get some wins as they are going to play a Cavs team struggling to perform as well as last year's team.

Along with the returning Bennedict Mathurin who has come into the lineup swinging leading the team in rebounds and points in his four games so far. He has provided that help on offense.

The Cavaliers (10-6) have an obvious problem that people are discussing. Their performance up until the fourth quarter is not good. Along with that, the fouling problem also needs to be discussed.

Evan Mobley showed his Defensive Player of the Year abilities in their loss to the Rockets, but he missed six of the 10 free throws he attempted. He also only was able to grab six rebounds as the Cavs were out rebounded 51-39 and allowed 16 offensive rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell is still proving to be one of the league's best scorers as well. He is averaging 30 points a game right now and scored 19 of 21 points in the fourth quarter in their loss.

In this Pacers and Cavaliers matchup, Evan Mobley has stated he knows he needs to improve as the team has fallen to 25th in free throw percentage and sit 21st in rebounding.

Where to find the Pacers vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Pacers vs. Cavs Injury Report

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out. Obi Toppin (foot) is out. Kam Jones (back) is out. Aaron Nesmith (knee) is out. Johnny Furphy (ankle) is out. Quenton Jackson (hamstring) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jaylon Tyson (concussion) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (finger) is questionable. Darius Garland (toe) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Bennedict Mathurin

Ben Sheppard

Pascal Siakam

Isaiah Jackson

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Pacers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 13.5

O/U: 237.5

Cavaliers 126, Pacers 112: Although the Cavs are struggling to find some consistency, they are more consistent and have a better one on one lineup than the Pacers. If the entire healthy team is playing, this would be a good game to experiment a little with playtime and play Garland without a risk of re-injury.

The Cavaliers need to outrebound the Pacers who have a starting center in Isaiah Jackson who averages seven rebounds and is 6-foot-8. Indiana is top 10 in overall rebounding, but it's an open opportunity to beat them and improve.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Clippers

Monday, Nov. 24 @ Toronto