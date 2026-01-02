Isaiah Stewart calls out Detroit Pistons lack of defense

The Detroit Pistons suffered their ninth loss of the regular season to kickoff the new year Thursday night against the Miami Heat.

Detroit still stands atop the Eastern conference with a win-loss record of 25-9. The New York Knicks are currently 1.5 games behind Detroit at second place. The Knicks play against the Atlanta Hawks tonight at 7:30pm Eastern.

Jalen Duren went down with an ankle injury in the New Year's Day matchup against Miami. While trying to euro step toward the rim, he landed on his foot and rolled his ankle. Isaiah Stewart assumed primary center responsibilities after Duren exited the game. Stewart spoke to the media following the loss to discuss Detroit's performance recently.

Jan 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) blocks a shot by Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Three losses in four games

Detroit hasn't loss this much all season. There's no need to hit any panic buttons, but Stewart was asked if he's noticed any decline in the Pistons defense. It's important to note that the Pistons are currently ranked No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating. Defensive rating is a stat that shows how many points a team or player allows per 100 possessions.

"Of course, definitely. You know, we haven't played to our standard on that side of the floor. What we're known for on that side of the floor hasn't been there this last stretch out west or even tonight." Isaiah Stewart on defensive slippage

Stewart is one of the major reasons why Detroit has as good of a defense as they do. If Stewart says there's been a problem with the team defensively, no advanced statistic is going to convince him otherwise. A new standard has been set in Detroit and according to Stewart, the team hasn't been meeting that standard.

Detroit is averaging 125 points per game over their past five games. Detroit is currently No. 4 in points allowed per game with 112.7. The eye test and statistics are showing that Detroit is not playing defense as well as they usually do.

What needs to be done

Stewart elaborated on what exactly Detroit needs to do to fix this going forward. Beyond crashing rebounds harder, having quicker hands and feet, intercepting passing lanes, and protecting the rim, Stewart talked about the kind of mindset the team needs to have regarding defense.

"We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and challenge ourselves, each one of us, to be the best we can on that end because that's what this team is about. We're a defensive team and it starts on the defensive, and translates to offense."

The Pistons currently rank No. 3 in fast break points. Detroit averages 18.2 fast break points. Stewart is right. Detroit's tenacious defense directly translates into a percentage of their points every game. This is how efficient offense is generated without needing to be the team who starts the possession with the ball or without needing to get into halfcourt offense.

Jalen Duren's status for Detroit's next game is unclear. Expect Isaiah Stewart to receive much more playing time if Duren is ruled out. Look for forward Paul Reed and rookie forward Tolu Smith to also receive playing time if Duren misses time.

The Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers next this Sunday January 4 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern inside Rocket Arena in Cleveland.