Jalen Duren exits game against Miami Heat and doesn't return after ankle injury

The only thing stopping the Detroit Pistons from maximizing their potential this season is themselves and injuries.

They haven't shown any tendencies revealing they're a team that constantly beats themselves. While they haven't been completely healthy all season, Detroit has enjoyed their star duo of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren being available for 30 of the 33 games they've played this season. Forward Ausar Thompson missed some time earlier this season and guard Jaden Ivey made his season debut in November.

The durability of Duren took a hit Thursday night on a layup attempt late in second quarter. It's unclear what the extent of the injury is and whether or not Duren will need to miss time.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks the ball against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ruled out with a right ankle sprain

The Pistons center was ruled out for the remainder of the game after rolling his right ankle on the way to the rim. Duren took a strong euro step toward the rim and took the step right on top of his right foot.

Jalen Duren rolls his ankle and still makes the layup he went to the locker room after pic.twitter.com/Q3ni21tbdM — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) January 2, 2026

Duren still managed to make the layup attempt despite rolling his ankle. Before having to exit the game due to injury, Duren scored 12 points, collected five rebounds, and snagged one steal. Duren's matchup inside the paint was Bam Adebayo. The Heat center was held to just 13 points for the entire game.

Isaiah Stewart took over center duties after Duren exited the game. Stewart finished the game with six points, four rebounds, two assists, five blocks, and 28 minutes on the floor. While undersized at 6-foot-8, Stewart has been a major cog in the machine that is the Detroit Pistons defense. Duren himself has also been major reason why Detroit's defense ranks No. 2 in the NBA.

What a potential Duren absence means

Forward Paul Reed finished Thursday night's game against the Miami Heat with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. If Duren needs to miss time, Reed and Stewart will have to assume big man duties until his return.

Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff could look to center Isaac Jones as well. Jones is a 6-foot-8 three-year center out of Washington State currently with the Pistons' G-League affiliate team in preparation for a return to action. Jones will spend time with the Motor City Cruise before returning to the team. Jones last saw regular season action November 19.

Duren alters shots from shifty guards trying to glide into the paint. Duren makes transition offense easier and makes Cunningham's life in the half court much easier as well through strong screens and quick off-ball movement for a big man.

The center out of Memphis is also the tallest player on the entire team at 6-foot-10. President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon could look to acquire height from outside their building to increase the depth at the center position.

The Detroit Pistons ended up losing Thursday night's game to the Miami Heat 118 to 112 despite a late offensive surge in the fourth quarter. The Pistons play against the Cleveland Cavaliers this Sunday January 4 at 2:00pm Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network and NBA League Pass.