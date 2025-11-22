Kenny Atkinson explains Darius Garland's impact in return to Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 120 to 109 victory over the struggling Indiana Pacers Friday night in NBA Cup action. The win brought their record on the season to 11-6 and puts the team at third in the Eastern conference behind the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

The Cavaliers were favored by Las Vegas and they were expected to win the game according to ESPN Analytics, but there was still something different about the way they operated inside Rocket Arena Friday night. The offense felt swift and more efficient.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson spoke to the media after last night's game to explain what the difference was.

Nov 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Darius Garland's return gave offense more options

Following last night's win in Cleveland, Atkinson was asked what former all-star guard Darius Garland's return meant to the team and to the offense. Garland returned to the lineup Friday night after recovering from a left big toe contusion.

Garland posted a stat line of 20 points, seven assists, and swished all seven of his free throw attempts. Atkinson credited Garland for being the reason why Cleveland was more efficient and aggressive toward the basket.

"There was a reason why we got to the rim a lot tonight and it wasn't just his penetration, but I thought he fed Evan [Mobley], we've missed that. We were at the rim all night and a big reason was D.G." Kenny Atkinson

How Darius Garland changes the identity of this team

Donovan Mitchell is an aggressive scoring guard who is a really good passer whenever the offense calls for it. Garland is a great passer and can aggressively score whenever the offense needs it. The duo compliment each other well and fans were reminded yet again of what they can do together.

Mitchell and Garland combined for 52 points and 12 assists in the win against Indiana. Atkinson also spoke in detail about what Garland changes about the team when he's on the floor.

"We're so much more versatile. We play with so much more speed. I felt like we had some last-year transition possessions where we sling it across the court...so it felt a little more like ourselves tonight." Kenny Atkinson on Garland's impact

Darius Garland plays well with Lonzo Ball

Atkinson raved early in his post-game press conference about how much versatility Garland provides when he's on the court with the rest of Cleveland's versatile weapons.

Specifically, Atkinson talked about how interesting it was to see Garland play alongside another facilitating guard in Lonzo Ball. He dove into what kind of options even a three-guard lineup of Ball, Garland, and Mitchell can provide for the team during important parts of the game.

"Two high-IQ guys, and then with Lonzo we can put him really on one through four, that's what I'm realizing, you know we put him on Durant the other night for stretches. Lonzo can play up a size so it compliments Darius well. I think the beginning of the fourth we had Zo, Darius, and Donovan and that kind of three-guard lineup, especially against their pressure, we didn't have that last year, that kind of third guy that could also guard." Atkinson on what Ball does for Garland

Having Ball on the court with other explosive guard has allowed the offense to stay quick and efficient without compromising defensive versatility. The Cavaliers play the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. inside Rocket Arena on NBA League Pass and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.