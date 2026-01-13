It all started with emotion, joy and appreciation, and it ended with utter frustration.

Those were the Cleveland Cavaliers fans on Monday night who gave their former hero, Kevin Love, a standing ovation and were rich in applause for ex-Cavalier Lauri Markkanen at tip-off, as they waited to watch an in-form Cavs face a struggling Utah Jazz, who had just come off a humiliating 150-95 loss at home to Charlotte.

What those fans saw instead was a Cleveland team playing like they had already won from the jump. Utah were efficient and miles away from the side destroyed by the Hornets, comfortably capitalizing on Cleveland’s laid-back style of play.

By the final buzzer, Cleveland shuffled back to the locker room having lost to a tanking Jazz side 123-112, and its supporters left unsure which team they were watching each night. And post-game, coach Kenny Atkinson offered an unusual explanation for his side's loss.

“I think it's the psychology of sports, right? I think they took one on the chin, A tough defeat, and they came in here desperate,” Atkinson said postgame.

“We scored 146 points against Minnesota, get a little on your high horse, which we have no right to do. And, you know, sometimes the psychology of this is the most important thing.

“So, they were desperate. They were physical; they won the aggressive match, then we got in a hole, 19-4. We make up, you have to come back, and then the third quarter again, right out of the gate. They scored 14 straight. That's our starters. So, I think they won the mental battle.”

Atkinson did take responsibility for the loss as the Cavs continue to confuse the league and its fans, not sure which team will show up.

And if mentality and sports psychology were to blame for this latest loss, then could the question of Atkinson’s role within the Cavaliers be called into question? Shouldn’t a team with such depth of talent be mentally focused, especially given their decent form, having lost only two of the last seven?

Against Utah, Darius Garland led Cleveland with 23 points, and Donovan Mitchell scored 21.

The Cavs trailed by 17 points midway through the first and 46-36 before going on a 26-8 run over the last 7:45 of the second quarter to take a 62-54 lead at the half. Garland led the way during the run with nine points.

Cleveland's biggest lead was 10 points early in the third quarter, but Utah rallied with a 21-8 run.

The Jazz held a slight 90-89 lead early in the fourth quarter before going on a 16-6 burst over a three-minute span to take control.