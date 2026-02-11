Where To Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won five games in a row coming into Wednesday night's matchup against the Washington Wizards. A few of the players have recently posted about the win streak on their social platforms as the Cavaliers return home after a six game road trip and a clutch win against the Denver Nuggets.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden came up in the end once again as the Cavaliers pulled out another miraculous win against the Nuggets 119-117. It was again another Harden masterclass in the pick and roll.

As multiple players have stated, the Cavs are just playing off of straight vibes. After this win, the Cavs are 33-21, but the Knicks lost yesterday and now are only one game ahead of the Cavs for third place in the East.

A win tonight leaves them tied for third and half a game back from second.

Tonight's game is against the Wizards, who are 14th in the Eastern Conference and have a 14-38 record. Washington made trades for two former NBA All-Stars and All-NBA players in Trae Young and Anthony Davis.

Neither of them are ready to play yet, but the GM of the Wizards has plans for either one or both of them to play this season.

As the team returns home for this game, it is also Harden's first game in front of the Cavs fans. He is surely to get a positive reception after how well his first two games with the team have gone.

Cleveland's front office are also quite excited for his debut at Rocket Arena as they are handing out Harden beards for fans to wear.

Where to watch the Wizards at Cavaliers game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out.

Wizards: Trae Young (knee) is out. Cam Whitmore (leg) is out. Anthony Davis (hand/groin) is out. Kyshawn George (ankle) is questionable. Anthony Gill (hand) is questionable. Bilal Coulibaly (foot) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wizards

Tre Johnson

Bilal Coulibaly

Justin Champagnie

Kyshawn George

Alex Sarr

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Jarrett Allen

Wizards at Cavs predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -18

O/U: 239.5

Best Bet: James Harden PTS+REB+AST over 27.5. -108.

Cavaliers 132, Wizards 112: The 18 point favorite is their largest margin this season. You can expect even more of that pick and roll tonight in their third game together, the Wizards give up 122 points a game on average which is the second worst in the NBA.

This chemistry right now has been a major turning point for the Cavs. The only bigger issue this season has been the defense and that the Cavs seem to regularly underestimate these poor teams and lose the game.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Feb. 13 NBA Rising Stars Game

Saturday, Feb. 14 All-Star Saturday Night

Sunday, Feb. 15 NBA All-Star Game

