NBA 2K inspired Donovan Mitchell 46-point outburst against the Sixers
Donovan Mitchell should play video games more often before he steps out onto the floor.
Mitchell went for a season-high 46 points as he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers dismiss the Philadelphia 76ers 132-121 on Wednesday.
Going 15-for-21 from the field, 6-for-11 from three-point range and making all eight of his free throws, Mitchell found his groove and danced on the Sixers all night long.
So, what was the cause of the offensive burst? The classic edition jerseys, Darius Garland, and Sam Merrill returning?
Well, if you answered any of those reasons above, you’re wrong. It was a random kid, Mitchell, who played NBA 2K with.
"This kid pissed me off today,” Mitchell said.
“I was playing 2K. I told him too I was like wait just wait. And he just called me washed up, he called me a bunch of things but I love it.
“He saying he ain't seen a highlight from me in a minute and I just told him alright we'll see. This game was for that kid or grown man, whoever that was, so I appreciate you. I told him I'd give him a shoutout too"
A challenge accepted – and passed with flying colors.
All night long, Mitchell was relentless, finishing 6-for-6 at the rim, 3-for-4 from midrange, and 6-for-11 from long distance. Mitchell also connected on all 10 of his free-throw attempts. The driving jumper in the lane gave the Cavs their biggest lead of the contest at 116-90 early in the fourth.
When he faced the media postgame, he was hopeful that the Cavs would keep the court and the classic uniforms.
“As a whole, this night was really dope, man,” he said. “I’m kind of hoping that we keep the court and keep it for our home games, but we’ll see.”
The win over the Sixers ends a three-game home stretch for Cleveland as they hit the road to face the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
They were boosted by the return of Garland to the lineup, after missing the first seven games of the season. Not surprisingly, he was rusty, but Mitchell was delighted to have him back.
“You have a guy that can initiate and find [players],” Mitchell said of Garland.
“Obviously, he’s going to find his rhythm, but just get in there, create, get easy shots, knock shots down, he makes everybody’s life easier.”
With Sam Merrill and Jarrett Allen back as well, and the Cavs surviving their injury nightmare with a winning record, they now move to 5-3 following the win over the Sixers and look well prepared ahead of their trip to the nation’s capital on Friday.