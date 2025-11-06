How the Cavaliers cruised past 76ers in Darius Garland's season debut
With the return of their All-Star point guard, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked like they had an extra dose of energy as they tried to take down the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers, who were on the tail end of a back-to-back, put up a tough fight for the Cavaliers. Cleveland had huge quarters in the first and third, but Philadelphia consistently managed to keep it tight.
It was Donovan Mitchell leading the way and icing the game with 46 points, plus a big game from Jarrett Allen who also returned from injury, as the Cavaliers were able to pick up the 132-121 win.
Darius Garland, who’s been dealing with a toe injury since the playoffs last season, finally made his season debut against the 76ers. His presence on the court was enough to get his teammates fired up as they took an early lead.
The offense was efficient and hardworking early, allowing Cleveland to build a quick 17-4 lead. Garland hit his first basket of the season, a triple. Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points in the first quarter, and Evan Mobley wasn’t far behind with 12.
The second quarter wasn’t nearly as kind to the Cavaliers. The offense got cold, and bad fouls allowed the 76ers to come back. Cleveland allowed 40 points in the quarter with Tyrese Maxey leading the way, and the 76ers finished the half on a 9-2 run.
Cleveland still led, but barely at 70-67. Five points from Sam Merrill and Garland in the quarter, plus six more from Mitchell helped Cleveland stay on top.
Just over two minutes into the second half, the game was all tied at 72-72.
The Cavaliers defense helped them recover though, and retake a double-digit lead. Jarrett Allen had a pair of blocks, Jaylon Tyson had a block and two assists and Mobley did a bulk of the fast-break scoring. It was a 13-0 run over a three minute stretch.
For the remainder of the third quarter, Allen dominated the paint, while Mitchell controlled the offense. The 76ers couldn’t get anything going in the paint with Allen guarding. He was blocking, and stealing, anything that came into the paint. On the other end, Allen was also adding dunks and buckets from the paint, having a 20-point double-double by the end of the third.
Mitchell finished the quarter looking unstoppable. He was driving into the paint and raining down threes. He had 36 points entering the fourth, and the Cavaliers lead ballooned to a 20-point advantage.
The 76ers briefly caught life in the fourth, giving Cleveland a small scare. Donovan Mitchell did a great job in holding off any comeback, along with some role players in Sam Merrill, Larry Nance Jr. and Craig Porter Jr. Cleveland took it 132-121.
Mitchell finished the game with 46 points and eight assists. Allen had 24 with 10 rebounds, plus three steals and three blocks. Mobley also had a 20-point night, scoring 23.
Garland played 26 minutes, scoring eight points on 27% shooting with four assists.
Merrill had 14 off the bench, including 4/5 from deep. Lonzo Ball didn’t score, but still impacted the offense with eight assists. Tyson, who has been emerging with the team, added 10 points and a pair of steals.
The Cavaliers will be back in action on Friday for an NBA cup group stage game with the Washington Wizards.