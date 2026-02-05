New Potential Trade Target Emerges For Cavaliers Ahead of NBA Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already made one blockbuster move ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline, sending Darius Garland to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for James Harden.

The Cavs have also made a couple smaller moves too, sending away Lonzo Ball and De’Andre Hunter to free some cap space and create some more depth.

Many insiders believe Cleveland isn’t done yet though. They may still be looking to add another piece that can help the team become NBA champions this season. Many believe that to be LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but as it turns out, there may be another player on Cleveland’s radar.

Reports say the Cavs are one of two teams interested in acquiring Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas ahead of the trade deadline. The other team reportedly interested in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thomas is currently listed as out for the Nets game Thursday against the Orlando Magic for "personal reasons."

While that trade wouldn’t be as league altering as some of the other options, it could still be an interesting one that adds a third high-caliber scorer to a team that already has both Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Thomas is currently giving the Nets 15.6 ppg off the bench this season, but has consistently been over 20 points in his last two seasons starting.

Thomas has always had a strange playstyle in the NBA. He’s been able to drop 40 on any given day, but can also turn into one of the least efficient shooters in the league. His inconsistency is what has reduced his role to Brooklyn’s bench.

What does Thomas look like on the Cavs?

If the Cavs were to make a move to acquire Thomas, they would need to figure out a way to include some of their many guards in the package.

Cleveland already has Harden and Mitchell as the two starters, they acquired both Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, and the team already had Craig Porter Jr. and Sam Merrill playing well in backup roles.

Six quality guards is already too many, so adding a seventh would be crazy. Cleveland would need to package at least one of them up in a deal.

Thomas would add some serious firepower to Cleveland’s reserves though. Mitchell has had to carry a bulk of the offensive load, with a noticeable dropoff when he’s off the floor. Thomas should be able to minimize that, keeping Cleveland’s offense rolling.

This likely isn’t the Cavaliers main target ahead of the deadline, but rather a fall back option. It would be fun to see the still 24-year-old guard try and figure it out in a new home, learning from a guy like Harden, who has a very similar playstyle.

Time will tell what happens in Cleveland, but it’s sure to be a fun day as chaos around the league ensues.