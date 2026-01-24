The Cavaliers Are Playing Their Best Basketball of the Season Before Magic Matchup

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Orlando Magic tonight (Saturday) and is playing its best basketball of the season.

The Cavs have won nine of their last 13 games, climbing from eighth to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and sitting just one game out of third place.

Coming off a 123-118 win over Sacramento on Friday, Cleveland was led by Donovan Mitchell’s 33 points, while Evan Mobley recorded 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Mobley’s points tally matched his season high.

Since a lopsided loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cavs have responded with consecutive wins. The emergence of second-year wing Jaylon Tyson has provided a spark, as he is averaging 19.6 points over his last five games.

Mobley also has shown renewed aggressiveness following a recent challenge from coach Kenny Atkinson.

“With Darius Garland out, we’ve needed Evan to step up,” Atkinson said. “He’s done a great job being assertive and making the right plays.”

Mobley is stepping up, as is Mitchell, who is consistently producing. He is sixth in scoring in the NBA, averaging 29 points per game.

Banchero: “Something has to change — and it hasn’t.”

Paulo Banchero’s frustration boiled over after the Orlando Magic suffered their second decisive home loss to the Charlotte Hornets in less than a month.

Banchero posted team highs of 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Thursday’s 124-97 loss, but the Magic were never competitive. Charlotte built a lead of 33 points and coasted to the victory.

“They came out aggressive, and we didn’t match it,” Banchero said. “When things keep trending the same way, something has to change — and it hasn’t.”

Desmond Bane scored 21 points, but Orlando received little help from the rest of its starting lineup. The other three starters combined for 11 points while shooting 4-for-22 in 67 minutes.

Despite holding a play-in tournament spot, the Magic have now been swept at home by Charlotte, which owns the fourth-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets also won 120-105 in Orlando on Dec. 26.

“It can’t keep happening,” Banchero said. “We fall behind early and let teams run away with it.”

The Magic’s struggles have persisted since returning from an international trip earlier this month. Orlando split two games against Memphis, rallying from a 20-point deficit to win in Berlin before losing in London.

Franz Wagner returned from a six-week absence in the first game but will miss Saturday’s contest.

Banchero, averaging 21.0 points and 8.7 rebounds, had expected a step forward this season following first-round playoff exits in 2024 and 2025. Defensive issues have only added to Orlando’s recent slide.