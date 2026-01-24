Donovan Mitchell Reveals Key Component in Cavs Win Over Kings

Despite leading the Cleveland Cavaliers with 33 points, Donovan Mitchell didn’t hesitate when asked about who made a significant impact in their 123-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The win handed the Cavs their ninth win out of the last 13 games, and four of the last five.

During their latest success, Mitchell praised Evan Mobley’s impact in the game. Mobley finished with 29 points, matching his career-high, along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

What stood out most, Mitchell said, was Mobley’s aggressive attacking mindset across the full 48 minutes — a performance that felt like the most complete performance for him as Cleveland looks to get over what has been a streaky season so far that hasn’t been helped by a plethora of injuries.

“That's what you want to see out of him,” Mitchell said about Mobley.

“Not so much necessarily us continuing to give it to him, but him being like, ‘I'm going downhill. They can't stop me. I'm getting to the paint. If they draw three at me, then I make the pass. If not, I'm going to finish.’ And he did it for 48 minutes, and that was, that was the most amazing part but, that I saw tonight.”

What made Mobley stand out?

From the opening tip, Mobley played with purpose. Rather than drifting into possessions or settling for touches on the perimeter, he consistently looked to put pressure on the Kings’ defense that concedes 119.1 points per 100 possessions.

Mobley relentlessly attacked the paint with intent, using his length and footwork to challenge defenders and finish through contact.

“A lot of it is going to be on him to go, right?” Mitchell explained. “Even in transition, there was one play in particular where I'm driving, I'm running up the floor, and he's calling for it. He takes two dribbles and gets a layup in transition. It's as simple as that, right?

“But on a consistent basis, and he’s said it himself, he's going to continue to take that step. Like, we'll obviously do what we've been doing, inverted screens, in the pocket, lobs. That's the simple stuff.

And Mobley’s main strength, especially during this positive stretch?

“When getting downhill,” Mitchell responded.

“It may not always be attacking from the perimeter. It may be like he was getting it in the half row, sizing up and attacking. I think the half row is at its best because he has them at a disadvantage.”

Away from the individual praise, the win also highlighted the Cavs' growing resilience. Despite being up by as many as 30 points against Charlotte in the previous game, down the stretch, things tightened as the Hornets made a late push. Rather than panicking, the team leaned on its habits.

For Mitchell, the victory against Sacramento wasn’t just a strong showing — it was a glimpse of what Mobley can be when he plays with confidence, purpose, and edge for an entire game.