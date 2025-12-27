The Cleveland Cavaliers need to bounce back against the Houston Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a response.

After falling to the New York Knicks, 126-124, on Thursday, Dec. 25, in a Christmas Day bash, the Cavaliers need to return to winning ways. But most importantly, correct the mistakes they made just a few days ago.

On Saturday, Dec. 27, the Cavaliers will travel to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, to battle against the Rockets, who are currently one of the best teams in the Western Conference. They currently sport an 18-10 overall record, slotting them No. 6 in the standings.

Just like the Cavaliers, though, they've had their fair share of ups and downs, looking to correct some of the early-season bumps that can occur. However, unlike the Cavaliers, their issues are primarily due to new faces being in the building and attempting to solidify newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant's fit on the floor.

He's currently averaging a team-high 25.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists a night on splits of 51.1% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. He's consistently been shooting the ball well, scoring under 20 points in a game just four times this season.

With the Rockets having so much talent, they've been looking to find a way to keep the youngsters in Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith Jr. comfortable. Each is relatively ball-dominant, meaning that when a player like Durant comes in and steals the show, they're going to have to take on a different role with the team.

Şengün and Smith Jr. have slowly gotten more involved underneath the basket, while Thompson's currently on pace to have the most points, rebounds and assists a game in his career.

Once the team chemistry starts to solidify a bit more, Houston's going to be even more dominant than they've already been.

But while the Rockets are more in an ironing-out period, the Cavaliers are attempting to get the season back on track.

They've sputtered recently, winning just four games in their last 10. Their four wins have come against the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, teams that, outside of the Spurs, are some of the league's worst right now.

While they, too, have a mix of young and experienced talent like the Rockets, the pieces just aren't matching correctly in the puzzle.

2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley hasn't advanced offensively the way many thought he would have by now, Darius Garland has been injured and inconsistent and Jarrett Allen's paint presence has dwindled as the year's gone on. The last member of the so-called "Core Four," Donovan Mitchell, has attempted to carry the team through the opening months of the season.

He's averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists a night with numbers of 49.9% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. Due to him having to take hold of the offense, he's averaging over 22 shots from the field and 10 three pointers a game.

While Garland's come on a bit more as of late, it'll have to be him and Mitchell that attempt to pull the team over the Rockets on Saturday night. The Cavaliers need to start winning, and no matter who they need to lean on to get the job done, it's gotta happen before the season completely runs off course.

The Rockets and Cavaliers will tip-off action at 8:00 p.m. EST.